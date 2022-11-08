Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

fried chicken toronto

Toronto's New Fried Chicken Spot Has Flavour-Coated Cutlets & They're Colourful As Cluck

It's the first location in North America. 🌈🍗

Ontario Associate Editor
Rainbow chicken cutlets from Chickaron.

Rainbow chicken cutlets from Chickaron.

Courtesy of Chickaron

This new fried chicken spot in Toronto is serving up some unique dishes, and they're certainly eye-catching. You can bite into colourful cutlets in a variety of flavours, and you'll want to snap a few photos before devouring these.

Chickaron offers fried chicken in authentic Taiwanese flavours. The venue recently opened in Scarborough, and it's the very first location in North America, although more are expected to open in the future.

Rainbow chicken cutlets from Chickaron.Courtesy of Chickaron

The chicken is served with a colourful coating made of natural flavours. There are tons of different kinds to choose from, so it won't be your usual fried chicken experience.

There are nine colours available, as well as three classic-style chicken cutlets. You can get Tomato, Turmeric, Purple Yam, Matcha, Monascus (East Asia red rice), Roselle (a type of flowering plant in the genus hibiscus), Gardenia (a type of plant from the coffee family), Cuttlefish, and Pumpkin.

As for the classic styles, you can get Original (covered with sweet potato powder), Crunchy (covered with breadcrumbs and egg) and Honey Special (with a special house-made sauce).

The chicken is also marinated to bring out extra flavour. From bright yellow to purple and blue, you can eat the rainbow at this new spot.

This isn't the only place to find colourful food in Toronto. You can get rainbow poutine from Enchanted Poutinerie, and it will make your meal magical.

If you're craving fried chicken, this colourful new spot is worth checking out for some unique dishes.

Chickaron

Rainbow chicken cutlets from Chickaron.

Rainbow chicken cutlets from Chickaron.

Courtesy of Chickaron

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Fried chicken

Address: Unit G121, 3250 Midland Ave., Scarborough, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy colour-coated chicken in a variety of flavours at this new restaurant.

Instagram

    Madeline Forsyth
    Ontario Associate Editor
    Madeline Forsyth is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Toronto restaurants and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
