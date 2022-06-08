Toronto's New Garden Patio Has A Glass Coffee Bar & You Can Sip Amidst Lilac Blooms
The sweetest-smelling patio around.
There's a stunning new spot to enjoy a cup of coffee in Toronto, and you won't feel like you're in the city at all. This café is tucked away inside a garden, so you can sip your drink in a floral oasis.
The Queen Garden Cafe officially opened on May 21, and you can find it at the Queen Garden Centre. The venue specializes in espresso-based drinks, drip coffee, specialty coffees, matcha lattes, lemonades, and more. The vanilla bean and organic chai syrups are made in-house, so they're worth adding to your drink.
The terrace is filled with lush plants and has a large, colourful mural as a backdrop that will whisk you away to another world. The coffee bar is actually made of glass, adding to the whimsical feel of the place. On top of drinks, the cafe will be selling sandwiches and salads, so you can enjoy a meal on the dreamy patio.
There are hundreds of leafy plants and trees scattered about the dining area, and the air is filled with the smell of flowers. You can find Japanese Maples, lilacs, and more.
According to the cafe, the venue is a "super safe space" and is "accepting of everyone and love[s] supporting the community."
There are some other new patios to check out around the city this summer, including towering rooftop terraces and flowery dining areas where you can brunch.
If you're looking for a beautiful spot to enjoy your coffee, head to this garden patio for specialty drinks, flowers, and more.
Queen Garden Cafe
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Coffee shop
Address: 771 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This whimsical patio is tucked away in a garden, and you can sip amidst blooms.