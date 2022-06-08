NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
coffee shops toronto

Toronto's New Garden Patio Has A Glass Coffee Bar & You Can Sip Amidst Lilac Blooms

The sweetest-smelling patio around.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Woman sitting on a patio surrounded by plants. Right: Man standing in a glass coffeehouse.

Woman sitting on a patio surrounded by plants. Right: Man standing in a glass coffeehouse.

@adds29 | Instagram, @magalisimard | Instagram

There's a stunning new spot to enjoy a cup of coffee in Toronto, and you won't feel like you're in the city at all. This café is tucked away inside a garden, so you can sip your drink in a floral oasis.

The Queen Garden Cafe officially opened on May 21, and you can find it at the Queen Garden Centre. The venue specializes in espresso-based drinks, drip coffee, specialty coffees, matcha lattes, lemonades, and more. The vanilla bean and organic chai syrups are made in-house, so they're worth adding to your drink.

The terrace is filled with lush plants and has a large, colourful mural as a backdrop that will whisk you away to another world. The coffee bar is actually made of glass, adding to the whimsical feel of the place. On top of drinks, the cafe will be selling sandwiches and salads, so you can enjoy a meal on the dreamy patio.

There are hundreds of leafy plants and trees scattered about the dining area, and the air is filled with the smell of flowers. You can find Japanese Maples, lilacs, and more.

According to the cafe, the venue is a "super safe space" and is "accepting of everyone and love[s] supporting the community."

There are some other new patios to check out around the city this summer, including towering rooftop terraces and flowery dining areas where you can brunch.

If you're looking for a beautiful spot to enjoy your coffee, head to this garden patio for specialty drinks, flowers, and more.

Queen Garden Cafe

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Coffee shop

Address: 771 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This whimsical patio is tucked away in a garden, and you can sip amidst blooms.

Instagram

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...