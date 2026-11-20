I tried Toronto's viral sushi pizza to see if it's actually worth the hype (PHOTOS)
I spent $70, so you don't have to. 🍣💰
If you're anything like me, you probably spend way too much time on TikTok looking for the best restaurants in Toronto, scrolling through those seemingly endless viral food spots in the city.
It's hard to know what's just TikTok-famous and what's actually worth getting out of bed to try (and spending your money on). That's where I come in — ready to taste-test the viral food spots in Toronto and give you an honest review of what deserves the hype.
Top of the list? Omai Rice Bar. You probably recognize this name (and if you don't, are you even a Toronto local?), because their crispy rice sushi pizza is all over the foodie feeds.
With oversized, crispy rice sushi pizzas, colourful toppings, and satisfying crunch, this little Toronto restaurant has made a big name for itself.
But with individual sushi pizzas costing around $20, I had one question: is this viral Toronto food trend actually worth the money?
Naturally, I spent $70 to find out (you can't just try one, right?). Some would call me committed; my father would say I'm reckless with my money. Either way, here's what I thought.
Getting thereBaldwin Street.Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
Located at 21 Baldwin St., Omai Rice Bar sits along one of Toronto's most charming little stretches of downtown that most people aren't talking about. Or at least, not the ones I'm talking to?
Concealed from the city's hustle and bustle, this stretch of Baldwin Street is about as close to strolling down a side street in Tokyo as you can get in this city.
Between the intimate storefronts, lit-up restaurant signage, warm streetlights and cool neon lights spilling onto the sidewalk, there's something wonderfully cinematic about this little pocket of Toronto.
Omai sits among a collection of Asian eateries, including Charidise, J&G Fried Chicken, and Taisho Japanese Grill, making me want to come back and explore more of this little strip.
Outside, you'll find a small patio with roughly four tables and enough seating for about a dozen people.
The vibesInside Omai.Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
Inside, the restaurant embraces a minimalist Japanese-inspired aesthetic, with light oak wood panelling, cream marble countertops and a long wooden bar running along the wall where customers can sit and enjoy their food.
At the back, an illuminated refrigerator stocked with colourful drinks and snacks adds to the atmosphere, reminiscent of what you might find in a Japanese convenience store.
Ordering feels futuristic in a way that just adds to the modern vibe. Rather than approaching a cashier, you place your order through a touchscreen kiosk.
And here's where my experience differed from all those viral videos. Despite the restaurant's popularity, I didn't wait in line at all. I visited later in the evening, outside the typical lunch and dinner rush, and was able to walk straight in.
So, if you're hoping to try Omai without spending half an hour waiting on the sidewalk, my advice is simple: go later in the evening.
What I orderedCrispy rice in the making.Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
While Omai offers everything from rice bowls and poke bowls to sushi rolls served in adorable push-pop containers, I came with one mission: crispy rice sushi pizza.
And with so many options, choosing just one seemed impossible.
The menu features everything from Hokkaido uni and tuna to spicy scallop, hamachi jalapeño, Korean BBQ beef and miso tofu.
I eventually narrowed it down to three.
First was the spicy bluefin tuna crispy rice sushi pizza ($23), topped with sashimi-grade bluefin tuna, cream cheese, tobiko, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, green onions and sesame seeds.
Next was the spicy tempura shrimp mango ($22), which combines crispy fried shrimp with cream cheese, mango, tobiko, avocado, cucumber and mayo.
Finally, I ordered the pork belly crispy rice sushi pizza ($17), loaded with gochujang crispy pork belly, cream cheese, house-made pickles, Korean coleslaw and spicy mayo.
My total came to just over $70 after tax.
For what is essentially three oversized pieces of crispy rice topped with sushi-inspired ingredients, it's certainly not cheap. To be fair, if you're not going for a taste test, you may just opt for one, but still, it's not a "cheap eats" kind of deal in my books.
But the real question was whether they tasted as good as they looked.
The taste testCrispy rice in all its glory.Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
First things first: the crispy rice itself is phenomenal.
Unlike some crispy rice dishes that are more chewy than crunchy, Omai delivers an incredibly satisfying crisp exterior while keeping the rice underneath soft and tender.
It's crunchy, savoury and substantial enough to support the generous mountain of toppings without immediately falling apart. But I did have a casualty.
A word of advice: when removing your crispy rice pizza from its packaging, do not tilt the box downward. I learned this the hard way when my pork belly pizza went sliding out, sending its carefully arranged toppings tumbling.
Pork belly sushi pizza.Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
RIP, pork belly crispy rice pizza.
(Don't worry, I piled everything back on and ate it anyway.)
Each order also comes with adorable little fish-shaped soy sauce containers, which only add to the novelty of the experience.
As for the flavours, I started with the bluefin tuna, arguably one of the restaurant's most talked-about options. Now I understand why.
The tuna tasted incredibly fresh, while the avocado, cream cheese and spicy mayo created a rich, creamy contrast against the crunchy rice. It's a delicious combination, and I can see why so many people gravitate toward it.
Surprisingly, though, it wasn't my favourite. That honour went to the spicy tempura shrimp mango crispy rice sushi pizza. This sleeper hit on the menu deserves significantly more attention.
The crispy tempura shrimp adds another layer of crunch, while the mango brings a refreshing sweetness that cuts through the creaminess and spice. It's sweet, spicy, savoury and crunchy all at once, creating a combination that feels a little more exciting than the traditional tuna option.
While the bluefin tuna is undoubtedly delicious, the shrimp mango has that extra something that makes you immediately want another bite.
And considering I haven't seen nearly as many people ordering it online, I'd argue it's Omai's underrated gem.
The pork belly, meanwhile, was another winner, although considerably richer. The gochujang sauce packs plenty of flavour, and the pickled vegetables help balance some of that richness. That said, it's definitely the one I'd recommend splitting with someone rather than eating entirely on your own.
So, is Omai Rice Bar worth the hype?Omai Rice Bar.Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
In a city where viral restaurants don't always live up to their social media appearances, Omai Rice Bar genuinely impressed me.
The ingredients tasted fresh, the portions were generous, and that perfectly crispy rice delivered exactly the satisfying crunch I'd been watching on my phone for weeks.
Would I spend $70 on three crispy rice pizzas every weekend? Probably not.
But would I return and happily spend $22 on the spicy tempura shrimp mango? Absolutely.
My biggest takeaway is that you don't need to order half the menu to understand why Toronto's foodies are obsessed with this place.
Grab one or two flavours, share them with a friend and visit during a quieter evening to avoid the crowds.
Omai Rice Bar
Price: 💸💸
Address: 21 Baldwin St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The viral crispy rice sushi pizzas live up to the hype, with a perfectly crunchy base, fresh toppings and a spicy tempura shrimp mango option that deserves way more attention.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.