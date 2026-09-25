Two people found in separate burning vehicles were killed beforehand: Toronto police
Toronto police say two people who were found in burning vehicles overnight on opposite ends of the city earlier this week were targeted and killed before they were burned.
Police say the first body was found in a burning vehicle in the city's northeast corner around Rouge National Urban Park just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday.
Det.-Sgt. Henri Marsman says the victim has been identified as 32-year-old Marcus Charles, who was living in Toronto.
He says Charles was identified using his fingerprints.
The second body was found about 90 minutes after the first, in James Gardens Park in the city's west end.
Marsman says the second victim has not been identified yet as the body was badly burned.
He says officers are investigating both homicides.
Police say they haven't confirmed a connection between the two deaths but that remains under investigation.
They say the first vehicle was a rental and the second one was stolen from the Greater Toronto Area.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2026.
By Maan Alhmidi | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.