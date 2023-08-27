8 Unconventional Workouts In Toronto That'll Work Up A Sweat & Aren't Goodlife (PHOTOS)
Why not try something new? 💃
If you're looking to get a little workout in but don't want to go to a traditional big-box gym like Goodlife or L.A. Fitness, there are so many options in Toronto available for you to try.
While there's nothing wrong with the classic options to work up a sweat, hitting up a new experience might help you fall in love with a new kind of exercise like pole dancing — or at least you'll have a few laughs along the way as you struggle to swing yourself around.
From low-effort options that'll give you a good stretch to high-intensity classes that'll leave your muscles pleasantly achy, take a look at some of the ways you can work up a sweat in Toronto.
Pole dancing
If you fancy learning how to twirl around a pole while seriously working out your abs, you'll want to check out a pole-dancing spot like Brass Vixens.
First-timers will start off with an intro class that teaches you "pole fundamentals, spins, strength holds, dance and mat work to build core, upper body strength, mobility and flexibility."
Once you've mastered that, you can try your hand at more advanced classes like Erotic Pole or Intro to Spinning Pole!
They also offer an intro to "lyra" which is "the circus art of aerial hoop."
In the beginner class, you'll learn how to pull yourself into the hoop that's suspended from the ceiling to create elegant shapes and poses.
Address: 721 Queen Street West, Suite 202, Toronto
Price: $33 for a single-class pass
Check it out on Brass Vixen's site
Simulated golf
Winter is approaching, but you can still keep your swing in good condition without hitting the IRL fairway.
Tracer Golf is an "automated indoor golf range and golf simulator facility" where you can practice your shot and track your stats such as distance, club speed, ball speed, launch angles and spin rate, which can help you become a better player.
While you might not do the walking that you would on an actual golf course, you can swing as many times as you want during your session, which is a good arm and core workout. Tracer Golf is also fully automated and open 24/7, so you can pop in and swing away whenever you like!
Address: 501 Alliance Avenue, Toronto
Price: $18+/hour
Check it out on Tracer Golf's site
K-Pop dancing
Attention BLACKPINK fans — here's your opportunity to live out your "Kill This Love" dreams.
If you're unfamiliar with the dance technique from South Korea, it's characterized by "tightly choreographed formation, dancing to strong and catchy pop songs," explains DanceLife X. "The songs range from soft and melodic to aggressive Hip Hop style, so there is a distinct personality for each song."
They also offer other classes such as Bollywood and Dancehall, so you can explore other parts of the world all in one spot!
Price: $20 for one class pass
Address: 619 Yonge Street, Toronto
Bouldering
Bouldering is kind of like rock climbing but without all the gear.
"Bouldering doesn’t require harnesses, helmets, ropes, or training to get started, which makes it perfect for beginners," explains Rock On. "All you need is some comfortable athletic-wear and a desire to challenge yourself and your limits."
They also have introduction classes to teach newbies everything they need to know about safely bouldering.
Remember to bring some water, and don't forget to stretch — you're likely going to be activating some muscles that haven't been used in a while.
Price: $23 for a day pass
Address: 4-474 Front Street East, Toronto
Check it out on Rock On's site
Trampoline
Remember how much fun it was to bounce on a trampoline as a kid? Well, you can do it as an adult, too!
At Just Bounce, which caters to all ages, you can get "a workout like nothing else you have ever experienced."
They note that it's a whole-body workout that's low-impact, and there's a professionally designed curriculum to ensure everyone stays safe and has fun.
Price: $28.32 for a single pass class
Address: 3731 Chesswood Drive, North York
Check it out on Just Bounce's site
Boxing
If you've got some inner rage you need to let loose, you might want to try a workout where you can punch it out.
Toronto Boxing Academy & Fitness has a bunch of group conditioning classes, technical classes and one-on-one sessions that aim to "develop self-esteem and self-confidence."
"Whether you want to step into the ring and compete or just get into the best shape of your life and punch out some stress, we have something for everybody," they note.
Price: $25 for a drop-in class
Address: 2389 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto
Check it out on Toronto Boxing Academy & Fitness's site
Martial arts
From Muay Thai to self-defence, you can pick from a variety of classes at Evoke Martial Arts & Kickboxing.
"Our self defense program caters to adults who are looking to enjoy exciting, realistic, and safe training with a dose of tradition," says the dojo's site.
If you're worried about being in a class with tough guys, don't fear!
"We challenge the martial arts stereotypes by cutting through the noise of outdated rituals or cage fighting gladiators to get to the very essence of martial arts training – helping you unleash a better version of you."
Price: $29 for two people to try two classes
Address: 1669 Bayview Avenue, #200, Toronto
Check it out on Evoke Martial Arts & Kickboxing
Aerial yoga
Yoga is great, but yoga in a hammock suspended from the ceiling? Fun!
At Altea Active, you can try a class in aerial yoga that allows you to "explore a variety of poses and sequences including zero-compression inversions."
If you're a beginner and the concept of this sounds intriguing but intimidating, try not to stress because they note that the class is suitable for all levels of fitness.
"It's great for people with back issues as it decompresses the spine," they explain. "This is a zero-impact activity, and is easy on the joints. To finish, imagine savasana cocooned in a gently swaying hammock." Sounds cozy!
They also offer other classes like pilates, boxing and barre.
Price: $100.95/biweekly for a gym membership
Address: 25 Ordnance Street, Toronto
Check it out on Altea Active's site
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.