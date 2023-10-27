10 Toronto Sports Bars That Are Perfect For Watching The Raptors & Maple Leafs This Season
It's time to eat wings and drink beer. 🍻
The NBA and NHL are back in season and local sports fans have started watching the Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs play again in hopes of trying to win another championship.
Winter is the unofficial sports season in Toronto because there isn't much to do when it's freezing outside, but the season is seriously hot on the TV screens.
With that in mind, going out to the Scotiabank Arena to watch the games live can be more fun than sinking into your couch for days on end. But, when tickets are costly and games aren't in the 6ix, where in Toronto can you watch sports with friends while also grabbing a bite and drink?
Here's a list of 10 sports bars in Toronto where you can cheer on the Raptors and Leafs this season.
Sportsnet Grill
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1 Blue Jays Way, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Located right beside the Rogers Centre with a view of the field, this sports bar has much to offer. From delicious gastro pub fare and plentiful game day specials, there's a lot they offer.
They told Narcity that they have $25 AYCE wings and $7 pints of bud during regular season Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors and NFL game nights.
They've also got vegetarian and vegan options on the menu to cater to most people's diets.
Northern Maverick Brewing Co
Price: 💸💸
Address: 115 Bathurst St, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: The name of this place says it all, but they've got lots of beer, which is all you need when watching sports. Am I right?
But they also offer ciders, cocktails, brunch and grub like wings, fried chicken, steak and burgers.
The Wheatsheaf Tavern AKA Toronto's Oldest Bar
Price: 💸💸
Address: 667 King St W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This is Toronto's oldest bar, and it's filled with so much fun. From watching sports to live shows and more, there's much to experience at The Wheatsheaf Tavern.
All your favourite pub foods like fried mozza sticks, chicken wings, nachos, Caesar salad, burgers, fish & chips, sandwiches, and apple pie are there to indulge in while watching your favourite teams play.
The Loose Moose
Price: 💸💸
Address: 146 Front St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: A perennial sports fan's favourite, the Loose Moose, located close to Union Station, may be your first choice off the train.
But it's also a great bar filled with loads of screens and comfortable seating. Their food and drinks are affordable and delicious too.
VIP Lounge & Billiards Club
Price: 💸💸
Address: 842 College St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: For total sports fans, this place gives you all the vibes. If you don't necessarily want to be right in the heart of the downtown area, this is the perfect spot for you.
Also, there's stuff to do while watching the game at this bar, like playing billiards while drinking a pint.
Real Sports Bar & Grill
Price: 💸💸
Address: 15 York St. Unit A, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Famous for its capacity and its wall of screens, Real Sports is always a great option. Being so close to all the action of the Scotiabank Area, you'll practically feel like you're inside.
For high-profile games, make sure to arrive early to find a spot because this bar fills up fast.
Hoops Sports Bar & Grill
Price: 💸💸
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: This is another popular sports bar with two downtown Toronto locations. When there's a game at the Scotiabank Arena, people typically grab a bite at the nearby Hoops beforehand.
But for those who want to enjoy the game close to the arena, this is also a great option. This bar provides you with a fan experience, with big screens and fan memorabilia. The wings are great too.
The Bottom Line
Price: 💸💸
Address: 22 Front St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Bottom Line calls itself "Toronto's Classiest Sports Bar" and is just around the corner from Scotiabank Arena.
The bar is owned by former Toronto Maple Leafs player Wayne Cowley, and so you know that this is a hot spot for many hockey fans, but that doesn't mean that Raptors fans aren't welcome either.
Grab a seat and enjoy the game.
Jack Astor's
Price: 💸💸
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: This is a staple sports-watching spot. Jack Astor's is filled with delicious food like their buffalo chicken strips and drinks like the fishbowl.
However, expect it to be busy during game nights, especially by the one on University Avenue and close to Union Station.
Shoeless Joe's
Price: 💸💸
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Shoeless Joe's is known for being a pretty good sports spot to watch all your favourite games, so it's a safe bet to have the Raptors and Leafs on pretty regularly.
They have a few locations in and around Toronto and a menu filled with pub grub and cheap beer.