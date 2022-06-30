'Workin' Moms' Was Spotted Filming In Toronto For Its Seventh & Final Season
More messy mom content coming your way!
Workin' Momsis filming its seventh and final season in Toronto, and fans have already spotted production underway.
A Twitter user sent a tip to Toronto Filming with a photo of the Workin' Moms set at Broadview Hotel on June 28.
Filming Update!
The #workingmoms were busy at Broadview Hotel yesterday 🧑💼🎥🎬 https://t.co/EHxprCc9MO
— Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) June 30, 2022
Workin' Moms follows thirty-something Toronto moms as they juggle their kids, romantic partners, careers and general messy chaos with a focus on best friends Kate Foster, played by Catherine Reitman and Anne Carlson, played by Dani Kind.
The raunchy CBC comedy has already had six successful seasons and plays on Netflix, but sadly, the hilarious antics of these working moms in the 6ix is coming to an end.
Reitman, one of the lead stars and the creator of the show, announced its ending in a personal video cross-posted to the show's Instagram and her account.
"It is day one of season seven, and this season is a special one. It's not only hilarious, and I think, deeply moving. It is a love letter to my father. It is a love letter to the fans, and it is all the hits, the greatest hits album of what Workin' Moms is all about, but the headline here is that we've decided it's going to be our last season," said Reitman.
Although, it seems the cast is ready to go out with a bang, with several cast members posting selfies from their first day on set.
Enuka Okuma, who plays the glamourous and slightly terrifying Sloane Mitchell, posted a photo outside her trailer on June 28.
Okuma captioned the photo, "WORKIN'. MOMS. SEASON. SEVEN. Today is my first day on set on the last season of this unbelievable show. There are so many emotions racing through me right now, but more than anything, I am beyond stoked to get to be Sloane Mitchell one last time. Buckle up! This season is a doozy."
Sarah McVie, who plays the hilarious and quirky Val Szalinsky, also posted a selfie from set on June 29 with what appears to be a script in her hand.
McVie captioned the cheeky photo, "Feels good to be back at it! 🎥#season7 #ilovemyjob #bestcrew #bestcastmates #bestwriters #valszalinsky #workinmoms."
According to ACTRA Toronto,Workin' Moms will be filming in Toronto until September 14, 2022, so fans have plenty of time to spot production.