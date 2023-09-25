You Can Hit A Home Run With This Big Prize & Here's How To Secure Your Chance
Ready to knock it out of the park?
Looking for that grand slam moment in life? Well, Jays Care Foundation's Super September is here to turn your dreams into reality. And guess what? It's not just about the game; it's about giving back!
This isn't just your regular raffle; it's the MLB's most massive jackpot sensation. And by "sensation," we mean someone in Ontario (maybe that's you) could become a multi-millionaire.
The final weekend of Super September is THE time for epic early bird prizes. Dream of family vacations, electrifying Blue Jays road trips, and even scoring groceries for an entire year.
Super September 50/50
Prizes: 77 early bird prizes (over $130,000 in prizes)
When: August 31 - October 1
Why You Should Enter: If you're feeling lucky and generous, here's your perfect pitch. Each 50/50 ticket not only gets you a shot at glory but also supports Jays Care Foundation's mission to empower youth facing barriers. It's a win-win!
But time's fleeting. Sales end promptly at 10 p.m. ET on October 1.
Participants must be of age to enter and be legal residents of Canada. If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.