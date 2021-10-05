Trending Tags

Toronto's New Pizza Spot Will Have You Feeling Glam AF & Here's A First Look Inside

It's totally transformed the old Café Cancan building.

Courtesy of Nikki Leigh McKean, Courtesy of Nikki Leigh McKean

If wood-fired pizza, boozy drinks, and glam decor sound like your ideal night out, then this new pizza place in Toronto might be worth a trip.

Piccolo Piano Pizzeria officially opened in the old Café Cancan building on September 30. Brought to life by the same people behind Piano Piano, the restaurant has totally transformed the pastel bistro into a glam dining spot, and here's what you can expect when visiting.

Courtesy of Nikki Leigh McKean

The space is full of fancy, vintage vibes. The light pink walls of Café Cancan have been painted a vibrant red and adorned with masks right from Venice.

Piccolo Piano Pizzeria Courtesy of Nikki Leigh McKean

You can sit down in an animal-print chair and order a variety of small plates and Neapolitan pizzas. Options include flavours like Hawaiian and pepperoni, but menu items change regularly.

Piccolo Piano Pizzeria Courtesy of Nikki Leigh McKean

As for drinks, you can enjoy cocktails on tap and an ever-changing wine list to compliment the small plates.

Piccolo Piano Pizzeria Courtesy of Nikki Leigh McKean

Chef Victor Barry describes Piccolo Piano Pizzeria's atmosphere as "fun, loud, fast, and lively."

Courtesy of Nikki Leigh McKean

"The room will be high volume, high pace, and high energy," he told Narcity. "Guests can come have dinner and a few cocktails and be in and out in an hour and a half."

Piccolo Piano Pizzeria

Courtesy of Nikki Leigh McKean

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Pizza

Address: 89 Harbord St., Toronto, ON

Why you need to go: You can enjoy a glam night out at this spot, which features wood-fired pizzas, boozy drinks, and stunning decor.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

A Popular Toronto Resto Is Turning Café Cancan Into A Glam Pizza Spot & It Opens This Week

From the same people behind Piano Piano.

Courtesy of Nikki Leigh McKean, Courtesy of Nikki Leigh McKean

A brand new spot for wood-fired pizza is coming to Toronto, and it's completely transforming one of the city's iconic buildings.

Piccolo Piano Pizzeria is the latest concept by Italian restaurant Piano Piano. Opening on September 30 in the old Café Cancan building, the pizzeria will offer a variety of pies in a renewed setting.

Oretta Is Opening A Brand New Location In Toronto & Here's What We Know

The pretty Italian resto is coming this fall!

@orettatoronto | Instagram, @orettatoronto | Instagram

Get excited, pasta lovers! Oretta, an iconic Italian restaurant on King Street West, is officially opening its second location in the city this fall.

Oretta Midtown is located near Yonge and Eglinton and will offer a variety of Italian fare as well as the pizza and pasta dishes the original location is known for.

