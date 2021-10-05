Toronto's New Pizza Spot Will Have You Feeling Glam AF & Here's A First Look Inside
It's totally transformed the old Café Cancan building.
If wood-fired pizza, boozy drinks, and glam decor sound like your ideal night out, then this new pizza place in Toronto might be worth a trip.
Piccolo Piano Pizzeria officially opened in the old Café Cancan building on September 30. Brought to life by the same people behind Piano Piano, the restaurant has totally transformed the pastel bistro into a glam dining spot, and here's what you can expect when visiting.
Courtesy of Nikki Leigh McKean
The space is full of fancy, vintage vibes. The light pink walls of Café Cancan have been painted a vibrant red and adorned with masks right from Venice.
Courtesy of Nikki Leigh McKean
You can sit down in an animal-print chair and order a variety of small plates and Neapolitan pizzas. Options include flavours like Hawaiian and pepperoni, but menu items change regularly.
Courtesy of Nikki Leigh McKean
As for drinks, you can enjoy cocktails on tap and an ever-changing wine list to compliment the small plates.
Courtesy of Nikki Leigh McKean
Chef Victor Barry describes Piccolo Piano Pizzeria's atmosphere as "fun, loud, fast, and lively."
Courtesy of Nikki Leigh McKean
"The room will be high volume, high pace, and high energy," he told Narcity. "Guests can come have dinner and a few cocktails and be in and out in an hour and a half."
Piccolo Piano Pizzeria
Courtesy of Nikki Leigh McKean
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pizza
Address: 89 Harbord St., Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: You can enjoy a glam night out at this spot, which features wood-fired pizzas, boozy drinks, and stunning decor.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.