Transportation Safety Board to release report on Titan submersible implosion
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is expected to release a report today on the Titan submersible, which imploded on a descent to the wreck of the Titanic almost three years ago.
The implosion killed the five people aboard the submersible, including Stockton Rush, the chief executive of OceanGate Expeditions, the company behind the voyage.
The disappearance of the vessel off the east coast of Newfoundland ignited a frantic search involving coast guard and military agencies in the United States and Canada.
The wreckage of Titan was found on the ocean floor roughly four days after it vanished, about 300 metres off the bow of the Titanic.
A report last year from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board found that faulty engineering led to the implosion of the vessel’s carbon-fibre hull.
It said the Titan likely would have been found sooner if OceanGate had followed standard guidance for emergency response.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026.
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