A Vancouver Bus Driver That Was Pinned Between Two Transit Buses Has Died Of His Injuries

"He is going to be sorely missed by all of us."

Jiawangkun | Dreamstime, Paolo Giovanni Trovo | Dreamstime

A bus operator for Coast Mountain Bus Company in Vancouver has tragically passed away after being pinned between two buses on Monday, September 27.

64-year-old Charanjit Parhar's death was confirmed on Facebook just two days later by Unifor 111 President Balbir Mann.

He was "a long-standing member" with Unifor 111, according to a statement on his passing. "He is going to be sorely missed by all of us," the statement read.

TransLink, which delivers its services through operating companies such as the Coast Mountain Bus Company, plans on holding a moment of silence for his passing.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, Parhar was pinned between two vehicles as he dealt with an issue on his bus. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

"The circumstances of this fatality are heartbreaking," said Constable Tania Visintin in the release.

The VPD's Collision Investigation Unit will work with Coast Mountain Bus Company and Worksafe BC to determine what caused the incident.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

