An Amber Alert Has Been Issued In BC After A Baby & 4-Year-Old Boy Were Allegedly Abducted
BREAKING: Please share to help locate the children as soon as possible.
Two children — a four-year-old boy and a 10-month-old baby — have been allegedly abducted and are the subject of an amber alert in B.C.
Fort St. John RCMP issued the amber alert on Saturday, March 26 and said they were looking for the children, named Liam and Myra Ballamy.
Liam is 4ft tall with dark brown or black hair and brown eyes. Myra is 2ft tall, with light hair and blue or hazel eyes.
Police believe the children are travelling in an olive-green 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with B.C. licence plate HT1-84A. They were last seen in the area of 8919 91st St., in Fort St. John.
#ICYMI: @FortStJohnRCMP just issued an #AmberAlert for 4-year-old Liam Ballamy & 10-month-old Myra Ballamy. \n\nPossibly traveling in a 2004 Olive Green Jeep Grand Cherokee with BC license plate: HT1 84A. \n\nPls CALL 911 if you see them or have any info on their location.pic.twitter.com/CmYU7GoTHv— Cst. Anne-Marie Clark (@Cst. Anne-Marie Clark) 1648322758
Police also said the suspect is 36-year-old Jason Dalrymple, who is described as 5ft 11 in tall, with balding light brown hair and he often wears a hat or a toque.
The alert said he has a light brown or reddish moustache or goatee and blue eyes.
Photos of the children were posted to the Missing Children Society of Canada Twitter page.
#BC #AMBERAlert for #missing 4 yr old, Liam Bellamy & 10 month old, Myra Bellamy in #FortStJohn #BC. Driving 2004 Olive Green Jeep Grand Cherokee BC License # HT184A. Pls read & RT! https://mcsc.ca/rescu?p=bc&i=2731\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/ot0nxUsqMA— Missing Children Society of Canada (MCSC) (@Missing Children Society of Canada (MCSC)) 1648320881
Anyone who spots the suspect or the children is asked not to approach them but to call 9-1-1.