An Amber Alert Has Been Issued In BC After A Baby & 4-Year-Old Boy Were Allegedly Abducted

BREAKING: Please share to help locate the children as soon as possible.

Western Canada Editor
An RCMP with flashing lights.

Ian Mcdonald | Dreamstime

Two children — a four-year-old boy and a 10-month-old baby — have been allegedly abducted and are the subject of an amber alert in B.C.

Fort St. John RCMP issued the amber alert on Saturday, March 26 and said they were looking for the children, named Liam and Myra Ballamy.

Liam is 4ft tall with dark brown or black hair and brown eyes. Myra is 2ft tall, with light hair and blue or hazel eyes.

Police believe the children are travelling in an olive-green 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with B.C. licence plate HT1-84A. They were last seen in the area of 8919 91st St., in Fort St. John.

Police also said the suspect is 36-year-old Jason Dalrymple, who is described as 5ft 11 in tall, with balding light brown hair and he often wears a hat or a toque.

The alert said he has a light brown or reddish moustache or goatee and blue eyes.

Photos of the children were posted to the Missing Children Society of Canada Twitter page.

Anyone who spots the suspect or the children is asked not to approach them but to call 9-1-1.

