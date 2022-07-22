Canada's Most Expensive Home For Sale Has A Pool Going Off A Cliff & It's In BC (PHOTOS)
It's on a mountain! ⛰️
There is a massive home for sale in B.C. and it's actually the most expensive home for sale in all of Canada currently.
The luxurious dream mountain home is for sale in Whistler, B.C., and it is going for a whopping $39 million. It has six bedrooms and ten bathrooms — basically, it's large enough to suit the entire Kardashian family.
Point 2 Homes has ranked this home in B.C. as the number one most expensive home in Canada and the second most expensive home goes to one in Ontario.
Behind those two is a home in Québec.
This stunning house is nestled in the mountains — actually on a mountain — just above Alta Lake and has some absolutely breathtaking views of the surrounding forests and mountains.
Canada's most expensive home exterior. Ema Peter & Nic Lehoux
You can catch these impeccable views from so many places in the home including the bedroom, dining room, and kitchen.
Canada's most expensive home bedroom.Ema Peter & Nic Lehoux
Imagine hosting a dinner party with this wild forest scenery — talk about dinner with a view!
Canada's most expensive home dining room.Ema Peter & Nic Lehoux
The exterior of the home has such a unique and modern design, that it almost looks like a spaceship of some sort. Unfortunately, this home cannot take you to mars.
Canada's most expensive home exterior. Ema Peter & Nic Lehoux
In the backyard, there is a massive swimming pool and hot tub, that looks like something plucked straight out of a Hollywood movie.
It's a one-of-a-kind infinity pool that reaches out over the mountainside right into midair. Basically, you'll feel like you are swimming in the sky from this amazing pool.
Canada's most expensive home exterior. Ema Peter & Nic Lehoux
Plus, this home would be such a dream for the avid skiers and snowboarders out there because it is so close to the Whistler Blackcomb mountains.
How amazing would it be to come home after a long day of Skiing and enjoy a hot tub with these views?
Price: $39 Million
Address: 5462 Stonebridge Dr., Whistler, BC