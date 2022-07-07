NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

bc jobs

6 Jobs In BC That Are Offering A 4-Day Workweek & Some Pay Over $65K

Some offer remote working options too!

Western Canada Editor
Vancouver, B.C.

Vancouver, B.C.

Fgcanada | Dreamstime

Many Canadian companies are implementing the highly desired four-day workweek, and a few in B.C. are even hiring right now.

Every weekend could be like a long weekend if you land one of these gigs. Plus, some of them actually pay super well and offer other cool perks like remote working.

There have been some companies that even saw profits increase when they implemented the four-day workweek. So, if you're into working smarter, and not harder, then one of these jobs in B.C. might be for you.

Lead Gameplay Programmer

Company: Blackbird Interactive

Location: Vancouver, with a remote option.

Who Should Apply: Could it get any cooler than getting paid to develop games, and only working four days a week? Didn't think so.

This role allows you to work remotely or in the studio, and requires game development experience.

Apply Here

Delivery Manager, Digital & Technology

Salary: $60,000 - $70,000

Company: David Suzuki Foundation

Location: Vancouver, with a remote option.

Who Should Apply: This role is with the environmental action group, so if that's a passion of yours, this could be a fit. This position is responsible for the process of delivering products and services.

Apply Here

Executive Assistant

Salary: $65,000 - $70,000

Company: Hunt Personnel Temporarily Yours

Who Should Apply: This company is offering the option of a four-day work week, in this role. You would be assisting the CEO of the organization and board members in everything from travel arrangements to proofreading documents.

Apply Here

Route Service Sales Representative

Company: Cintas

Location: Burnaby

Who Should Apply: The person who is hired in this position would be driving a truck route, and the positing said it would be "a physical, fast-paced, indoor / outdoor position in which the RSSR delivers and picks up uniforms, shop towels, chemical cleaning products and other rental items."

Luckily, you'll have three whole days to relax after a hard week of work. Plus, they offer paid vacation and holidays.

Apply Here

Technical Director

Company: Blackbird Interactive

Location: Vancouver, with a remote option.

Who Should Apply: This four-day work week creative company is hiring for multiple roles, including a Technical Director. This role requires game development and engineering experience.

Apply Here

Casual Warehouse Workers

Company: Brewers Distribution Ltd.

Location: Port Coquitlam

Who Should Apply: There are not a lot of requirements for this role, and you'll be working four days a week, but for 9.5-hour shifts. Heavy lifting is required, so get ready for a workout if you're applying. The company is actually owned by Molson Coors Breweries and Labatt Breweries of Canada.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...