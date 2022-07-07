6 Jobs In BC That Are Offering A 4-Day Workweek & Some Pay Over $65K
Some offer remote working options too!
Many Canadian companies are implementing the highly desired four-day workweek, and a few in B.C. are even hiring right now.
Every weekend could be like a long weekend if you land one of these gigs. Plus, some of them actually pay super well and offer other cool perks like remote working.
There have been some companies that even saw profits increase when they implemented the four-day workweek. So, if you're into working smarter, and not harder, then one of these jobs in B.C. might be for you.
Lead Gameplay Programmer
Company: Blackbird Interactive
Location: Vancouver, with a remote option.
Who Should Apply: Could it get any cooler than getting paid to develop games, and only working four days a week? Didn't think so.
This role allows you to work remotely or in the studio, and requires game development experience.
Delivery Manager, Digital & Technology
Salary: $60,000 - $70,000
Company: David Suzuki Foundation
Location: Vancouver, with a remote option.
Who Should Apply: This role is with the environmental action group, so if that's a passion of yours, this could be a fit. This position is responsible for the process of delivering products and services.
Executive Assistant
Salary: $65,000 - $70,000
Company: Hunt Personnel Temporarily Yours
Who Should Apply: This company is offering the option of a four-day work week, in this role. You would be assisting the CEO of the organization and board members in everything from travel arrangements to proofreading documents.
Route Service Sales Representative
Company: Cintas
Location: Burnaby
Who Should Apply: The person who is hired in this position would be driving a truck route, and the positing said it would be "a physical, fast-paced, indoor / outdoor position in which the RSSR delivers and picks up uniforms, shop towels, chemical cleaning products and other rental items."
Luckily, you'll have three whole days to relax after a hard week of work. Plus, they offer paid vacation and holidays.
Technical Director
Company: Blackbird Interactive
Location: Vancouver, with a remote option.
Who Should Apply: This four-day work week creative company is hiring for multiple roles, including a Technical Director. This role requires game development and engineering experience.
Casual Warehouse Workers
Company: Brewers Distribution Ltd.
Location: Port Coquitlam
Who Should Apply: There are not a lot of requirements for this role, and you'll be working four days a week, but for 9.5-hour shifts. Heavy lifting is required, so get ready for a workout if you're applying. The company is actually owned by Molson Coors Breweries and Labatt Breweries of Canada.