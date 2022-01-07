Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
vancouver gas prices

Metro Vancouver Gas Prices Just Hit A New High & It's Going To Hurt Your Wallet

Prepare yourself before filling up! ⛽

Metro Vancouver Gas Prices Just Hit A New High & It's Going To Hurt Your Wallet
Oleg Mayorov | Dreamstime

The average gas price in Metro Vancouver just set a new record, and it's not a good time to fill up your tank.

If you pull up to the pump today, you might be pretty shocked by the amount you have to pay.

The average price of gas climbed to a high of 176.9 cents per litre on Friday, according to the Gas Wizard website. The previously held record for the area was 173.9 cents in July 2021.

Dan McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy and the Gaz Wizard himself, told CTV that the cold weather in B.C. is to blame. The weather is challenging for refineries that aren't used to the below-zero temperatures lasting this long, he explained.

Between the hazardous road conditions, buses having to shut down their routes, and now this, it's clear that Vancouver wasn't made for this kind of snowy weather.

Luckily though, McTeague said the price of gas is expected to decrease in the upcoming days.

“On Sunday, I’m expecting at least a four-cent decrease, and that price will stay in place until I think about Wednesday when well see further decline, barring any unforeseen circumstance," he said.

The Gas Wizard website is predicting that the average gas price for Vancouver is going to drop to 175.9 cents per litre by Saturday.

Hopefully, the predictions are correct, and everyone in Metro Vancouver can breathe a big sigh of relief when they pull up to the gas station this weekend.

From Your Site Articles

BC Gas Prices Are On The Rise & You'll Want To Avoid Filling Up In These Areas

Vancouver is up by 5 cents a litre in the last two days ⛽

Photopal604 | Dreamstime

Vancouver gas prices are up by 5 cents a litre in the last two days alone, which is a pretty steep rise.

On November 23, you could fill up for 157.9 cents a litre, but that's predicted to climb to 162.9 cents a litre by November 25, according to Gas Wizard.

Keep Reading Show less

Gas Prices In BC Are Skyrocketing In 1 City This Week & You Should Fill Up Here Instead

Ouch!

oleg19761977 | Dreamstime

Gas prices in Vancouver are up 7 cents a litre compared to several days ago — a staggering increase in comparison to the rest of the province.

In Vancouver, you could fill up for 157.9 cents a litre on November 5 but, according to Gas Wizard, that same litre of gas is expected to cost 164.9 cents by November 11.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop This Week & Here’s Where They Will Be The Cheapest

Start your engines and fill up your tank!

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime, Bsenic | Dreamstime

It's a bird, it's a plane, no, it's gas prices finally going down!

Dan McTeague, President of Canadians for Affordable Energy and gas analyst, tweeted that most of Ontario will see a 2 cent decrease per litre this Friday.

Keep Reading Show less

The Bank Of Canada Says The Inflation Rate Will Stay Sky-High Until Well Into 2022

Brace yourselves, Canada. 😬

Michael Burrows | Pexels

If you were hoping for Canada's inflation rate to cool off any time soon, the Bank of Canada has bad news.

According to a press release issued today, the country's central bank said that it could be well into 2022 before the interest rate sinks back to a target of around 2%.

Keep Reading Show less