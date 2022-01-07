Metro Vancouver Gas Prices Just Hit A New High & It's Going To Hurt Your Wallet
Prepare yourself before filling up! ⛽
The average gas price in Metro Vancouver just set a new record, and it's not a good time to fill up your tank.
If you pull up to the pump today, you might be pretty shocked by the amount you have to pay.
The average price of gas climbed to a high of 176.9 cents per litre on Friday, according to the Gas Wizard website. The previously held record for the area was 173.9 cents in July 2021.
Price : #Vancouver & the Lower Mainland #GasPrices to RISE 5 cents/litre Thurs (tomorrow) to 173.9 cents for Greater Vancouver - an all-time high. Combo of maintenance on the Olympic Pipeline, mechanical breakdown of Phillips 66 FCC unit & demand due to heat are the cause.— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1625056022
Dan McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy and the Gaz Wizard himself, told CTV that the cold weather in B.C. is to blame. The weather is challenging for refineries that aren't used to the below-zero temperatures lasting this long, he explained.
Between the hazardous road conditions, buses having to shut down their routes, and now this, it's clear that Vancouver wasn't made for this kind of snowy weather.
Luckily though, McTeague said the price of gas is expected to decrease in the upcoming days.
“On Sunday, I’m expecting at least a four-cent decrease, and that price will stay in place until I think about Wednesday when well see further decline, barring any unforeseen circumstance," he said.
The Gas Wizard website is predicting that the average gas price for Vancouver is going to drop to 175.9 cents per litre by Saturday.
Hopefully, the predictions are correct, and everyone in Metro Vancouver can breathe a big sigh of relief when they pull up to the gas station this weekend.