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You can drive a MINI like a go-kart around a pop-up course at Concord Pacific Place this October

Reserve your spot so you don't miss out! 🚗 🏁

MINI Cooper on a John Cooper Works test-drive course. Right: Guests checking in for the MINI driving experience.

MINI Speed Date comes to Concord Pacific Place

Courtesy of MINI Canada
Editor, Studio

If you've been itching to get behind the wheel of a MINI, this is your chance.

From October 2-4, Concord Pacific Place is hosting a unique 90-minute experience called MINI Speed Date, which includes the chance to zip around a closed circuit in the MINI JCW 3 Door and more.

The free event has 72 openings per day, and you must register to secure your spot. Here's everything you need to know:

Two MINIs, one experience

During the event, you'll get to experience two very different sides of MINI. You probably know the unmistakable MINI Cooper. And while it's very much the flagship model, the MINI family also includes the MINI John Cooper Works (JCW) performance models and the Countryman all-wheel drive subcompact SUV — each with its own flair.

You can score prizes just for being on the waitlist

From Simon's gift cards to Plaza Premium Lounge Passes, Cineplex tickets and more, there's a whole load of goodies being given away to folks who join the waitlist. So, even if the event looks full, it's still worth signing up because you might score a great time either way!

Put the JCW to the test

The MINI Countryman SUV and the MINI JCW 3 Door. The MINI Countryman SUV and the MINI JCW 3 Door. Courtesy of MINI AG

The MINI JCW 3 Door is a performance-focused ride that brings the car's rally heritage to the front. Beneath the stylish (and frankly, iconic) chassis, the MINI is a race car at heart.

On a closed circuit at Concord Pacific Place, you'll get the rare chance to carve it through tight corners and experience its signature go-kart handling for yourself.

Hit the open road

The MINI Countryman SUV is also available to test drive. This bigger, road-trip-ready member of the MINI family is popular among those who want versatility without giving up performance.

If you head to Concord Pacific Place between October 2 and 4, you can get behind the wheel of the new Countryman and take it for a spin on the open road.

More than a test drive

MINI JCW 3 Door MINI JCW 3 DoorCourtesy of MINI AG

More than just an opportunity to check out the new MINIs, this 90-minute experience is packed with entertainment, treats and eats to enjoy. It's also your chance to satisfy your curiosity about the models that turn heads wherever they go, from the classic MINI in Chilli Red to the elegant lines of the Countryman.

Make a day of it

MINI Speed Date is partnering with The Rec Room Granville — the must-visit arcade, restaurant, bar and event space (they basically do everything). When you book in for your MINI experience, it's a great excuse to make a day of it by swinging by The Rec Room for some fun and games.

Whether you're a dedicated enthusiast or you're just dipping your toes in, this three-day event is your chance to experience the world of MINI outside the showroom.

With limited spots available each day from October 2-4, make sure to mark your calendar and not miss out on this one-of-a-kind chance to explore what MINI is all about.

Register here

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