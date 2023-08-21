Parts Of BC Are Under A Travel Ban & Here's What You Need To Know About Heading West
Canadian airlines have adopted some flexible travel policies.
Wildfires have been raging across parts of Canada in the last few weeks leading to evacuations across parts of B.C.
As a result of the wildfires, the Province of B.C. issued an emergency order asking visitors to avoid all non-essential to central interior and southeast B.C. on Saturday, August 19, 2023.
The order also restricted the "non-essential use" of temporary accommodation such as hotels, motels, hostels, RV parks and campgrounds in cities around the Okanagan, including Kelowna and West Kelowna, Kamloops, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton and Vernon.
On Friday, August 18, Kelowna Airport also announced that airspace surrounding the airport had been shut down to "allow aerial fire-fighting activity."
"Transport Canada is allowing temporary exceptions so flights can operate from 9 p.m. on August 20, until 6 a.m. on August 21," the airport said in a statement.
It added that it expects flights to be cancelled on Monday, August 21 until 9 p.m. and urged passengers to check with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight information.
Canadian airlines have also been updating their policies for passengers that were due to be flying in or out of Kelowna Airport over the coming days.
In a press release, Air Canada said it had implemented a "flexible rebooking policy" on flights impacted by the wildfires between August 17 and September 4, 2023.
Passengers that have booked a flight to Kelowna, Penticton or Kamloops Airports, no later than August 20, 2023, are able to change their flight free of charge by September 30, 2023.
If travellers choose to cancel their flight, they will receive a full refund.
Flair Airlines customers that are due to travel to Kelowna between August 18 to 25, 2023, are able to change their bookings without change fees, though fare differences or cancellation fees may apply.
In a travel advisory, WestJet said it has adopted flexible change or cancellation policies for flights purchased on or before August 18, 2023 for travel between August 18 and September 4, 2023.
Meanwhile, in its own travel advisory, Swoop said impacted passengers would receive an email outlining re-accommodation options or the chance to receive a refund on their flights to Kelowna.
Passengers with flights booked before August 19 that were due to travel between August 20 and August 25, 2023, will be able to change their flights at no extra cost.