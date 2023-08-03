It's Wildfire Season In BC & Here's What You Need To Know If You're Visiting The Province
Preventing wildfires is so important!
If you live in B.C., there's no doubt that you will have seen hundreds of images of wildfires that are currently blazing across the province. However, if you have travel plans to visit the province over the summer, you may not be as familiar.
B.C. is known for its beautiful forests, mountains and lakes but while many people are keen to visit and get outdoors over the summer, the hotter and dryer weather also means there is a way higher risk of wildfires.
According to the Government of Canada, wildfires are most common in forests and grasslands from May to September.
B.C. usually gets around 1,600 wildfires per year with most being put out early, but some have the ability to spread, threatening people, homes and communities, according to the BC Wildfire Service.
There have already been 1,523 wildfires in the province which have burned over 1.54 hectares of land since April 1, 2023, BC Wildfire Service said in an update on July 31, 2023.
So if you're visiting B.C. this summer, here's everything you need to know about wildfires in the province and what you can do to prevent them and protect yourself.
What causes wildfires in British Columbia?
Wildfires are a "normal and natural process" for many ecosystems in B.C., helping to control insects and the spread of disease in forests, the Government of BC said. However, with increase droughts and climate change, it's important to limit their severity and the threat to communities.
There's actually a number of reasons why wildfires can start in areas like B.C. and they largely fall into two different categories: natural and human activity.
In the summer, B.C. often experiences severe thunderstorms and lightning is one of the major causes of wildfires, responsible for around 60% of wildfires in the province, according to BC Wildfire Service.
When lightning strikes, it can release enough heat to ignite a tree or other fuels which can spread.
In high-risk areas, BC Wildfire Service will sometimes use prescribed burns to reduce the intensity of future wildfires in the area by getting rid of underbrush and dead wood that could ignite.
Human activity doesn't mean people intentionally starting fires in most cases but more likely that a mistake is made and these kind of wildfires are largely preventable, BC Wildfire Service added.
Forgetting to properly put out a camp fire, discarding a burning cigarette butt, setting off fireworks and even driving or parking on dry grass are all things that have the potential to start a wildfire which could damage property or even be fatal to others.
Humans, in comparison, are responsible for around 40% of wildfires in B.C.
If a wildfire is determined to be as a result of human activity or "irresponsible behaviour", you could actually face a fine of up to $1,150, according to the BC Wildfire Service website so it's super important to take your actions into consideration if you're visiting an area that's prone to wildfires such as forests or grassy, dry areas.
How can you protect yourself from wildfires?
If you're travelling to B.C. in the summer, there are a few different ways to prepare, prevent and protect yourself from wildfires.
All information on current wildfires and their severity can be found on the BC Wildfire Service website, so make sure you're fully up to date on any wildfires or evacuation orders wherever you're travelling and be prepared to change your travel plans.
Camping in B.C. is a big summertime activity and while having a campfire is always a fun part of the experience, make sure you check whether fire bans are currently in place. Full details of any fire bans can be found online on the BC Wildfire Service website.
Ignoring fire bans could earn you a hefty fine so you definitely don't want to ignore these rules.
Even if a fire ban isn't in place, you'll need to make sure your camp fire is completely out before heading out for the day or going to bed so you don't unintentionally start a fire.
As wildfires can be unpredictable and fast-moving, if you're staying in an area that's prone to wildfires, it's best to have an emergency plan in place in case you need to evacuate at short notice.
As part of the plan, make sure you have a go-kit ready for each member of your household including things like non-perishable food for a few days, water, phone chargers and more. BC Wildfire Service has a full list of what should be in your go-kit online.
If you spot a new wildfire, it's also incredibly important to report it as soon as possible to avoid it spreading. You can contact BC Wildfire Service at 1 800 663-5555 or *5555 on a cellphone. Failure to report a wildfire could also result in a fine.
Watch out for air quality warnings
Heading outside and hiking in the beautiful B.C. mountains is a huge reason why many people visit the province. However, during wildfire season, going outside isn't without it's risks.
When forest fires are blazing, smoke with a mixture of gases and small particles can drastically impact air quality even hundreds of miles away from the fires which can irritate your respiratory system and cause inflammation, BC Wildfire Service warned.
If hiking or camping is on the cards for your time in B.C., you'll need to make sure you're regularly checking the air quality in your area. You can find out this information on the BC Air Quality website.
If the air quality is bad in your area, you might just need to skip that hike as you'll end up breathing in way more of that dangerous smoke if you're outside and exercising.
Instead, you're better off looking for indoor places to spend time like shopping malls, restaurants or hotels.
It's also important to stay hydrated when the air quality is bad as it helps your body deal with inflammation caused by the smoke, BC Wildfire Service adds.
You'll need to be especially cautious of smoke if you have any respiratory issues such as asthma and make sure you have medication on hand at all times and a plan of action of what to do if you're medication isn't working in extreme conditions.
The province is fully deserving of its "Beautiful British Columbia" title so if you're visiting this summer, make sure you brush up on your wildfire knowledge in advance to help keep it that way.