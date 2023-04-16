The 'World's Largest Independent Bookstore' Is Just A Road Trip Away From Vancouver (PHOTOS)
There's a rare book room...
The road trip from Vancouver to Portland is sort of a West Coast rite of passage, and with Independent Bookstore Day coming up, now's the perfect time to drive through the Pacific Northwest to Powell's City of Books.
A 68,000-square-foot landmark in the heart of Portland, Powell's has been selling new, used and hard-to-find books since 1971. The store, a former car dealership, occupies an entire city block, which is divided up by ten rooms and 3,500 sections. (Don't worry, they offer colour-coded maps to help you get around.)
Inside the labyrinthian space, you'll find a Princess Bride themed coffee shop, quirky displays, stacks upon stacks of bestsellers, merch tables, an events area and a rotating marquee of author visits.
The booksellers here have book recommendations at the ready, but if you're the quiet-and-brooding type, you could easily while away hours in silence perusing the aisles until you find your next read.
Though the antiquarian institution has a decidedly old-school vibe, it isn't stuck in the past: the vast selection is frequently refreshed, guest speakers bring buzzy conversation to the store's hallowed halls and there are even plans to bring whiskey tasting to the rare books room.
Whether you're a bookworm or just desperately in need of a getaway, you've got countless reasons to take the scenic route from Vancouver to the largest independent bookstore in the world (according to TimeOut). Recruit your besties, stock up on road-trip snacks, grab your passport and get ready to add some titles to your TBR list.