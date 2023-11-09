You Can Escape Winter's Chill & Still Have Fun In This Stunning Small Town In BC
This gem offers all the adventure without the miserable weather.
It's that time of year again in Canada when dreams of shredding down a snow-capped mountain or skating through a sparkling forest begin. Yes, it's almost winter!
If you're looking for a lesser-known winter escape, then Penticton, B.C. deserves to be on your must-visit list. This small city, located in the South Okanagan Valley, boasts mild winter temperatures, year-round outdoor fun and a feast of culinary delights — everything you need to fall back in love with winter.
Situated between the Okanagan and Skaha Lakes, Penticton is arguably one of the best places to visit in Canada. Plus, you can explore it almost completely fuel free — by foot, pedal and paddle — making it a sustainable travel destination too.
Looking for a winter adventure without that infamous Canadian chill? Here's everything you need to know about visiting Penticton for a winter you'll never forget.
What to do in Penticton this winter
A person on the shore of Lake Okanagan, Penticton, B.C.Amidchaos9 | Dreamstime
With winter temperatures hardly ever dropping below minus five and minimal snowfall in town, spending time outdoors in Penticton is surprisingly comfortable. The bountiful activities Penticton has to offer can be enjoyed year-round and many don't require a vehicle to get to.
If you're looking to get your heart rate up, you can take a quick hike up Munson Mountain or rent a fat tire bike from Freedom Bike Shop and take a ride along the Kettle Valley Rail (KVR) Trail — one of the most iconic attractions in the Okanagan.
For the more extreme winter adventurer, a day trip to a nearby ski resort, like Apex Mountain Ski Resort or Baldy Mountain Resort, will get the adrenaline pumping. Here you'll be able to snowboard or ski the slopes or pick up a hockey game at the outdoor rink. Enjoy short lift lines and uncrowded runs as you make the most of your powder day.
Another option is Nickel Plate Nordic Centre, which offers rentals and lessons for snowshoeing, cross-country skiing or skate skiing and boasts one of the longest ski seasons in Canada.
A person snowboarding at Apex Mountain Resort, Penticton.@domash18 | Instagram
If you're looking for something more leisurely, you can go shopping in Penticton's downtown core where you'll find local shops, designer boutiques, restaurants, bakeries, galleries and even a winery — and everything is within walking distance.
Whether you're hitting the slopes, enjoying a public skate at Penticton's McLaren Arena, visiting the Penticton Museum or cozying up in a local coffee shop, you'll create plenty of fond winter memories during your stay.
What to eat & drink in Penticton
Penticton has an iconic culinary scene. With a variety of options to choose from — like fine dining by the lake, exploring authentic international cuisine or visiting a local pub — you're sure to be served up something fresh, local and delicious.
Penticton boasts 90 nearby wineries, many of them open year-round (hello, ice wine!). It's also the Craft Beer Capital of Canada and home to eight craft breweries. For an intimate experience, you can book a guided wine tour or take a self-guided craft beer tour.
Where to stay in Penticton during the winter
Penticton offers a range of accommodations suited for any price range, from hotels and motels to vacation rentals or bed and breakfast options. Since almost everything is accessible by foot and the weather is so mild, you really can't go wrong.
To make your trip planning even easier, explore the many packages the city has to offer that include great travel deals too.
How to get to Penticton
By car, Penticton is conveniently located along the Highway 97 corridor, accessible by the Trans-Canada Highway 1 to the north and the Crowsnest Highway 3 to the south.
It's also serviced by two airports – locally, by the Penticton Regional Airport that's just 10 minutes from downtown; and regionally, by the Kelowna International Airport that's located just over an hour north of Penticton.
Once you arrive, you can leave your keys behind and explore the city by foot, pedal or paddle. Slow down and enjoy a fuel-free (almost) vacation!
Penticton offers the perfect snowy retreat whether you're an adventure-seeker or looking to slow down and soak up the winter vibes. In Penticton, B.C., you can explore the best of Canada and fall in love with winter again.
