This Farm Near Vancouver Has Been Transformed Into A Pumpkin Town & It's A Fall Fairy Tale

I checked out the experience to create some of my very own fantasy-themed cocktails.
The Space
Emily Silva | Narcity
Located on Granville Street, this pop-up experience by Hidden is tucked away behind a bright yellow door, but once you go inside, you are instantly transported into a fantasy world that even J.K. Rowling would be proud of.
But I should note, even though the pop-up has clarified that they are not associated with Warner Brothers or any other enterprise, I just couldn't help but draw some comparisons to the famous Harry Potter world while visiting.
The den is dimly lit and filled with trinkets galore that will make you feel like you're actually living a witch or wizard's life.
There were also lots of little nooks and crannies for you and your friends to explore and really feel like you're ready to create some magical potions.
How Does It Work?
Emily Silva | Narcity
When you first arrive at the venue you will be greeted by your "professor" for the evening, as well as their "minions."
Due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, it is BYOR (bring your own robe), but you will be provided with a wand to help guide you through your magical journey.
Now, you should come to class with your thinking cap on because in order to create two of your three cocktails, you need to first earn the ingredients necessary to make your potion.
You do this by solving a series of riddles and completing a few fun tasks that will get you up out of your seat to explore the room for hidden clues.
Once you've collected all you need for your boozy creations, the professor will help you brew the more complicated potions, to avoid any unworldly chemical reactions.
What Can You Expect?
Emily Silva | Narcity
Over the course of the 90-minute experience, you will get to brew a total of three potions, or boozy drinks as us muggles would say.
All the cocktails are very visually appealing, with the ingredients even served in little vials. The drinks range from sweet (at least to me) to a bit more bitter in flavour.
With the tickets coming in at $44, it's definitely a great date night for those lovers of the fantasy world or could be a great way to start off a night on the town with some friends.
And once you've had your fill of the magical potions, there is even a little garden space perfect for taking some IG-worthy photos before you head out.
The Wizard's Den
Price: 💸
When: The experience runs until October 31, 2021.
Address: 904 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia.
Why You Need To Go: If you're a fan of the fantasy world and cocktails, this event is for you!
