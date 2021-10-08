Trending Tags

things to do this weekend in vancouver

This Farm Near Vancouver Has Been Transformed Into A Pumpkin Town & It's A Fall Fairy Tale

They even have a Sheriff's Office.

This Farm Near Vancouver Has Been Transformed Into A Pumpkin Town & It's A Fall Fairytale
Laity Pumpkin Patch (South) | Facebook, @janinedebar | Instagram

Why settle for a pumpkin spiced latte when you can get a whole town made from pumpkins?

At Laity Pumpkin Patch South in Maple Ridge, B.C., they have an entire town made from pumpkins, right down to a General Store and Saloon.

They have been expanding for the past five years, and their "Western Pumpkin Town" is now the perfect unique fall activity.

After taking a look at the picture-perfect pumpkin village, you can walk around the 20-acre farm and do one of their other activities.

They have a corn maze, pumpkin patch, game area and pumpkin cannon. Overall, it's a whole lot of pumpkins.

Less than an hour from Downtown Vancouver, it's a super fun weekend date idea or a day trip to do with some friends.

