This TikToker Is Calling Out Weird Things Everyone Does & People Are Feeling 'Attacked'
Do you do these? 😂
Vancouver-based TikToker, Kris Collins, is known for creating some hilarious videos and her new series is calling out people for all the oddly relatable things that everyone secretly does.
Collins has over 47.5 million followers on her TikTok, @kallmekris, and has also become the second-highest-paid TikToker in all of Canada.
Collins' new "weird things I know you've done" series has people riled up on TikTok, just because of how true it is.
"By far one of your most relatable videos," one person said in the comments.
Some of the videos mention things like poking your own bruises, sprinting to open a microwave before the timer goes off and even picking things up with your foot, instead of your hands.
"I do all of those things," one person admitted.
"Haha this is scary accurate," another person said.
"I feel attacked with the first one. I literally use my feet more than my hands," one person commented.
"Guys I think she's spying on us," another person said.
Although they may be considered "weird things" it seems like so many can relate and more than a few people don't think they're odd at all.
"We have normalized weird things.. so they are normal now," one person commented.
Another person said, "I feel like these are all normal now."
Aside from this specific series, Collins' has created a ton of other relatable content too.