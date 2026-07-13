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If you live in Vancouver & love weekend escapes, you need to see the refreshed Honda HR-V

The SUV that fits into your life — whatever the day turns into.

The driver-side console inside the Honda HR-V. Right: The Honda HR-V against the Vancouver skyline.

The new Honda HR-V

Courtesy of @thatvancouvercouple
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer

Living in Vancouver means you're never more than an hour from somewhere worth going. The problem is getting there — and getting back — without a car makes the whole thing harder than it needs to be.

If you're tired of hitching rides every time someone suggests a road trip, the 2027 Honda HR-V is a good place to start looking. It's compact enough for city life and capable enough to explore everything Vancouver has just outside it.

That's true on a regular Tuesday too. The HR-V's compact footprint means parking in Kitsilano or squeezing into a spot on Commercial Drive doesn't require a 15-point turn — but step inside and it doesn't feel like you’ve compromised on space.

The interior is genuinely roomy, the storage is smart, and the whole thing is built on Honda's reputation for reliability, so it's one less thing to think about. It just works — on the commute, on the errand run, and when someone texts at noon on a Friday asking if you're free for the weekend.

The Honda HR-V parked in front of the Vancouver waterfront and skyline. The new Honda HR-VCourtesy of @thatvancouvercouple

And when someone does suggest a last-minute camping trip, the rear seats fold down to make room for everything — the tent, the sleeping bags, the gear you swore you'd pack light and didn't.

You know the move: Sea-to-Sky, windows down, the right song at the right moment. The HR-V's 9-inch touchscreen connects wirelessly to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as soon as you get in, so you can spend less time focused on the drive and more time enjoying where it's taking you.

And for the longer stretches past Horseshoe Bay where the highway opens up and the driving gets almost meditative, Honda Sensing® — Honda's suite of driver assist and safety features — comes standard on every trim, so you're not constantly second-guessing the car.

A hand holding the key fob for the Honda HR-V. Right: A hand selecting options on the touch screen display of the Honda HR-V. The new Honda HR-VCourtesy of @thatvancouvercouple

And when the weekend takes a turn you didn't plan for, like a detour down a gravel road or a campsite that looked more accessible on Google Maps, available AWD is designed to help the car keep up without you having to think twice about it.

It also looks the part. The HR-V has a distinctive enough presence that it stands out in a parking lot without trying too hard.

Vancouver is one of those cities where having the right car genuinely changes what your weekends look like. Whether you're commuting downtown or chasing a last-minute weekend plan, the 2027 Honda HR-V helps make every day feel a little more open to possibility.

To learn more about the 2027 Honda HR-V, visit Honda's website and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

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