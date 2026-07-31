You can get free popsicles, chips & more at this Vancouver pop-up during Pride weekend
Cool off, fuel up and grab your free copy of the latest grocery goss tabloid.
If you're making your way around downtown Vancouver during Pride weekend, add this free stop to your plans.
From July 31 to August 2, no name® is bringing a bright yellow checkout aisle with oversized shopping carts and stacks of their mysterious grocery goss tabloids to help set the scene at David Lam Park .
Under the bright yellow "free sample aisle at notable event" sign, visitors can enjoy complimentary snacks, discover which no name® product matches their personality, check out their grocery horoscope and grab a copy of the latest grocery goss tabloid while supplies last. Inspired by the celebrity gossip magazines that ruled the early 2000s, the limited-edition tabloid is packed with playful headlines about no name® products, quality and the brand's refreshingly simple approach to grocery shopping.
Courtesy of no name®
The whole experience has a playful, low-key vibe, celebrating the idea that "underthinking" your grocery shop is totally in.
Visitors can cool off with complimentary no name® Simple Check™ popsicles and snack on no name® Nacho Cheese Flavour Tortilla Chips.
Both feature the Simple Check™ symbol, which appears on no name® products made without 10 ingredients many Canadians are increasingly looking to avoid, including synthetic colours, artificial flavours and hydrogenated oils. The program makes it easier to identify products that focus on quality without unnecessary extras.
Can't make it to Vancouver? Canadians across the country can explore the latest digital edition of grocery goss and even submit their own grocery gossip online.
Whether you're looking for a place to cool off, grab a complimentary snack or snap some fun photos, this bright yellow pop-up is an easy addition to your downtown itinerary during Pride weekend.