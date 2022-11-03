Vecna’s Spooky Home From 'Stranger Things' Can Now Be Yours & It's Listed For $1.5M (PHOTOS)
A gothic-style guest house is included.
Another iconic home featured in Netflix’s Stranger Things is up for sale in the state of Georgia. In little over a month, the "Creel House" became the second show-related property to hit the market after the "Byers House" was listed on Zillow back in September.
Contrary to what the series depicts, Vecna’s home is not located in Indiana, but instead, you can find this Victorian residence in the city of Rome, GA.
Although the house was constructed in the 1800s, according to the listing, the building still preserves its architectural beauty, which feels more majestic than terrifying.
From the outside, the house looks just like in the series. In reality, however, the spooky vibes are not included, as the home is far from deteriorated and doesn’t have any wood pieces blocking the windows.
"You will recognize much of what has been prominently featured in the show's fourth season, including the majestic formal dining room where telekinesis is no longer practiced during meals; an adjoining parlor, perfect for playing Dungeons and Dragons; and a living room ideal for hosting meetings of the Hellfire Club," reads the property’s listing.
\u201cThe Creel House (actually located in Rome, GA) from @Stranger_Things is for sale and it can be yours for an even $1,500,000 and it\u2019s one of the most perfect Victorians we\u2019ve ever seen!!!\u201d— Zillow Gone Wild \ud83c\udfe1 (@Zillow Gone Wild \ud83c\udfe1) 1667341433
When getting inside the house, you can tell many of the original details remain and generate a harmonious look combined with the wooden floors.
The place is — certainly — great for large families, as it includes six grand bedrooms and five bathrooms. If the future owners like to have some friends invited, this home comes with a gothic-style guest house included behind the main building.
What’s the most spooky thing about the property? It can be yours for a price of $1.5 million.