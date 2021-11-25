Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
memes

Video Of A Live Turkey & A Cooked Bird Has TikTokers Feeling Weird About Thanksgiving

Do you think it knows?

Video Of A Live Turkey & A Cooked Bird Has TikTokers Feeling Weird About Thanksgiving
@our10acres | TikTok

Well, this is awkward.

The owner of a live turkey let the bird check out a cooked Thanksgiving bird in the oven, and the clip has left many people with complicated feelings on TikTok.

The viral video was posted on TikTok late Wednesday and it's been watched more than 13 million times already.

The video shows a live turkey strutting into the kitchen and then looking at the open oven, where a cooked turkey can be seen resting inside.

"Whatcha doing?" a woman says in the video. "It's OK, you don't know him."

@our10acres

Happy Thanksgiving 🦃 #pardoned #turkey #thanksgiving

The turkey's name is Big Red and the original poster says he "was NOT traumatized" by the encounter.

"He was mad I wouldn't let him eat it," she wrote in the comments.

But that didn't put users at ease; the post has racked up more than 40,000 comments from people with a lot of thoughts on the encounter.

"You just gon cook his homie in front of him???" one person wrote.

Others used the video to crack jokes such as "Is that you, Jerry?"

"I'm not a vegan but videos like this make me want to become one," YouTuber Mr. Beard wrote.

"This is ... kinda sad," another person wrote.

User @our10acres responded by saying it's "OK to feel that way."

"If it helps, that's a store bought turkey," they wrote. "Turkeys are curious, but have no concept of ovens."

The bird seems to be one of several animals on @our10acres' farm, and many other videos on the account are about farm life.

The poster added in the original caption that Big Red had been "pardoned" from the Thanksgiving meal.

From Your Site Articles

Stanley Tucci & John Krasinski Are Brothers-In-Law & That's One TikToker's Happy Thought

They even celebrate Thanksgiving together 🦃

@stanleytucci | Instagram

Just when we thought nothing could be wilder than Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie being sisters-in-law, we get hit with the news that Stanley Tucci and John Krasinski are related through their wives.

Turns out they're both members of the Blunt family through marriage. Krasinki is married to actor Emily Blunt while Tucci is with her sister, Felicity.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's What The Urban Dictionary Name Trend Says About Cities In Canada & Yikes

You might not like this one, Toronto! 🙈

Alexander Demyanenko | Dreamstime, Ben Goode | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

If you've been on social media over the past week or so, you'll have almost certainly seen the Urban Dictionary name trend that's taking over the internet.

Keep Reading Show less

I Ordered A 'Wayne Gretzky' Coffee From Tim Hortons & It Tastes Like Regret (PHOTO)

But I kept drinking it??

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

When I discovered that multiple people on TikTok had ordered the "Wayne Gretzky" coffee at Tim Hortons, I knew it was something I needed to try ASAP.

The coffee in question gets its name from the fact that you order it with nine creams and nine sugars, which is a reference to The Great One's jersey number of 99.

Keep Reading Show less

Lush Is Quitting Most Social Media & It Won't Come Back Until Things Are Less 'Harmful'

Lush doesn't want to lead anyone down a "dark and dangerous alleyway" online 👀

Lush Cosmetics North America | YouTube

Lush is officially that friend who quits social media because they can't take it anymore.

The cosmetics brand says it'll shut down most of its social channels under a new "anti-social media policy" this week, in a not-so-subtle jab at several companies including Facebook Meta.

Keep Reading Show less