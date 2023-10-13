13 Weird Canadian Laws That Actually Exist
Canada is a big country, which means there are all sorts of random and weird Canadian laws, bylaws and rules in effect in different regions.
In fact, so many cities, provinces and territories have their own set of totally random regulations that don’t necessarily apply elsewhere.
If you’ve got a pet llama, like to pay in small change or enjoy dragging dead animals around, here’s what you may need to know so that you can avoid accidentally getting in trouble by breaking the law.
Alberta
If you were thinking of giving your old ladder a makeover in Alberta, think again.
Painting a wooden ladder actually goes against the province’s Occupational Health and Safety Code, because you may not be able to tell the age and condition of the item after it has been decorated, which could make it dangerous to use.
B.C.
In Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, it seems bagpipers must adhere to a pretty strict set of rules.
In fact, they’re actually forbidden from playing their instrument at the same time as another street entertainer whose performance also includes bagpipes. Pretty specific, eh?
Manitoba
When it comes to pet ownership in Winnipeg, some animals are given the go-ahead, while others are not.
According to the city’s Responsible Pet Ownership bylaw, almost all "even-toed ungulates" — AKA animals with a certain type of hoof, like giraffes or hippos — are banned. The one exception is domestic sheep.
So, to be clear, pet sheep = all good. Pet giraffe = banned.
New Brunswick
Reptile owners of Fredericton might be familiar with Section 2.13 of the Municipal Animal Control bylaw, which says that showing off your snake in the street is not allowed.
Instead, the slippery creature must be kept safely tucked away in a cage or a container at all times in public places. Ssssssssorry snakes!
Newfoundland and Labrador
If you call St. John’s home, you’ll know that keeping a cow inside your home is a strict no-no.
While the animals are welcome to stay in your barn or outdoor space, the local law says they’re not allowed to act as a pet inside your house under any circumstances.
Nova Scotia
If you’re visiting one of Nova Scotia’s national parks, or any Canadian national park actually, you’ll unfortunately have to leave your llama at home.
According to Canada’s national parks guidelines, bringing llamas, sheep, goats, pigs or any live poultry along with you on your trip is totally forbidden.
Ontario
The province of Ontario has perhaps one of the most random and bizarre rules ever. According to York Regional Police, it’s illegal to drag a dead horse down Yonge Street on a Sunday.
It’s likely that this rule is now defunct, but it’s probably not worth risking it if you have a dead horse that you need to drag down Yonge Street. Just wait until Monday, eh?
Prince Edward Island
While Souris in P.E.I. is already known for its unusual "singing sands" beach, it has also got some pretty weird laws.
Apparently, building snowmen taller than 30 inches was once banned, but only for those who lived on a corner lot property.
Quebec
If you need to pop into a store in Quebec, do not leave your kid behind!
The province’s Highway Safety Code specifically bans leaving a child under seven unattended in a vehicle. Guilty parents could face a minimum fine of $100 plus fees, according to the Globe and Mail.
Saskatchewan
Residents of Saskatchewan — and the rest of Canada — should know that paying with too much change is actually banned.
It's a surprising rule that applies across the country, with Canada’s Currency Act stating that you can’t use too many coins in one transaction — although whether or not a retailer will actually stop you probably depends on the individual store.
Northwest Territories
According to Buzzfeed Canada, it was once totally illegal to use a dog sled on a sidewalk in the Northwest Territories.
Now, that’s pretty Canadian, eh?
Nunavut
In Nunavut, and across the rest of Canada, pranksters and tricksters should be wary.
Canada's Criminal Code says you could end up in big trouble if you scare an elderly person or a child to death — which, actually, seems pretty reasonable.
Yukon
In Yukon’s Dawson City, there are some really specific rules in place that you could end up in trouble for breaking, according to CTV News.
For example, it’s illegal to destroy highways or to transport material that may "imperil" any people living locally.
The more you know, eh?
This article has been updated since it was originally published on October 10, 2021.