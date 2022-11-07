6 Alberta Laws That Are So Random & Could Accidentally Land You In Trouble
Don't get caught doing these things. 👀
Canada has a ton of weird laws to follow and Alberta is certainly no different. The province has its own set of quirky laws, and you could actually get into trouble if you're caught breaking them.
Did you know you can't have a pet rat? And in Edmonton, you could actually get in trouble for smelling bad? If not, you might want to brush up on these rules ASAP!
Here are some of the province's weirdest laws.
Don't even think about painting a wooden ladder
Under the Occupational Health and Safety Code, Albertans are actually not allowed to paint a wooden ladder.
However, you are allowed to preserve a wooden ladder with a "transparent protective coating."
You can't have a pet rat
If you've dreamed of starting a restaurant with a furry friend like in Ratatouille, you won't be able to do it in Alberta.
It's actually illegal to own a pet rat in the province, and importing and selling them is also against the law.
It dates back to rat control measures from the 1950s, and there are still pest control inspectors that work in rural municipalities bordering Saskatchewan to stop rats from entering the province.
Make sure you shower in Edmonton
Edmonton has a Community Standards bylaw which bans the "production of any generally offensive odours" in the general use of land in the city.
So, even if you're on your own property, you could find yourself in trouble with the law for stinking up the place.
No snowball fights allowed
If you live in the town of Drayton Valley, starting a snowball fight could find you on the wrong side of the law.
A bylaw in the town said you're not allowed to throw balls of snow or ice in "any manner which is dangerous to the public."
Keep your feet off benches
In Calgary, you literally can't put your feet up as the city has a bylaw that doesn't allow feet on "tables, benches, planters, or sculptures" in the city as it could have a "negative impact" on the enjoyment of public spaces.
Swearing is off limits
It's hard to imagine anyone spending time in the idyllic town of Jasper needing a reason to swear, but even so, it isn't allowed in public spaces.
The town prohibits "yelling, screaming profanities and fighting" in all public spaces.