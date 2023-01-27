I Went Glamping In Israel & The Experience Is So Different Compared To The US
You're always immersed in local nature near the Dead Sea.
I recently embarked on a trip to Israel, where I frequently travel to visit family. Once there, I usually hit up the same spots — including the Old City of Jerusalem, Jaffa, and the coast of Tel Aviv.
This year, my family wanted to try something different. We researched some locations near the Dead Sea, a body of water that borders Jordan that’s also a popular tourist destination known for its medicinal purposes.
The area surrounding the sea has developed over the past several years as a top destination for wellness and therapeutic skin treatments.
After some research, we discovered Camp Sahara, a new glamping site located close to the shores of the ocean.
I have to admit I was hesitant to try it, preferring to stay in a moderate hotel or motel where we can bet on having, at least, an amazing breakfast included in the price of lodging.
When we arrived, we were pleasantly surprised to see the well-appointed glamping site featuring 32 funky-looking Geodesic domes — structures composed of equilateral triangles that together form a round spherical shape.
Camp Sahara in Israel. Right: Inside a glamping dome in Israel.Dana Shemesh | Narcity
Inside the domes, the decor and offerings were spartan yet covered the basic necessities: air conditioning and heating, a small table with a refrigerator and kettle to make coffee and tea, and several beds for couples and children (or groups of friends).
After a quick walk around the campsite, it became clear that the proprietors sought to provide a unique communal experience for guests. There is an open-air communal cooking area featuring a barbecue pit, a microwave, an oven, and bountiful prep space. There are picnic tables with chairs and shared bathrooms (separate for men and women) with showers and lavatories. There is also a row of water basins and mirrors for morning and evening teeth brushing.
With these unique features, it's almost impossible not to make new friends over a shared glamping experience.
The communal cooking are at Camp Sahara in Israel. Right: The showers at Camp Sahara in Israel.Dana Shemesh | Narcity
It was a bit too cold to enjoy the pool, but Camp Sahara features a large swimming pool and a separate one for kids. It's a 10-minute walk to the rocky shores of the Dead Sea, where you've got to bring your own towels — be prepared for them to get very dirty with the Dead Sea mud. It's also advisable to wear some water shoes because the shore is rocky and full of large chunks of calcified salt with sharp edges.
The campsite is adjacent to another cluster of vacation cottages, and there's an authentic Moroccan restaurant open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Another option for guests who want more pampering.
For adventurous travelers, there are also plenty of activities in the area, including hiking nature reserves, horseback or camel riding, visiting historical sites, taking on hiking trails, and even a ride through the desert on an ATV.
One of the things that I found so interesting about this experience is that, much like a camping experience, you're immersed in local nature. At night, you can be either lulled or awakened by the sound of wild hyaenas, who likely have a natural habitat close to the glamping site.
The average dome costs around $325 in low season, so it’s not inexpensive, considering guests need to bring their own soaps, shampoos, towels, food, and water. Yet glamping in Israel is an experience you won't ever forget and won’t find in the United States.
