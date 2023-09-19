WestJet Credit Cards Offer A 'Companion Voucher' For Cheap Flights & Here's How It Works
You could save a ton of cash on flights!
If you're looking to save money on travel, you may be able to snag cheap flights in Canada with a WestJet credit card.
Travel rewards credit cards often come with perks that make travelling cheaper and one WestJet credit card is currently offering a sweet welcome bonus that could help save a ton of cash on your next trip.
The WestJet RBC World Elite credit card currently offers a "buy one, get one companion voucher," which means if you buy one full-price ticket, you will be able to get a second ticket for a companion on the same trip for $0 base fare. All you'll need to pay for is taxes and any additional fees.
The WestJet companion voucher will get you an extra ticket to anywhere in Canada or the U.S., excluding Hawaii.
According to the airline, WestJet cardholders flying within Canada or on continental U.S. routes saved around $400 on their travel companion's fare, simply by using the voucher.
Using companion vouchers is super simple. All you need to do is sign into your WestJet Rewards account, select the companion voucher checkbox and search for the flights you want to book.
And the perks don't stop there. Even after you've claimed your one free base fare ticket in the first year, the credit card still offers an annual "World Elite companion voucher."
With this voucher, a second guest travelling on the same itinerary will pay a set price of either $199 for a roundtrip in Canada or the continental U.S., or $399 for a round-trip elsewhere in WestJet's network (plus fees and taxes).
As well as companion vouchers, new account holders will also have their annual fee waived for the first year.
Another bonus you can get with the card is a welcome offer of 450 WestJet dollars. To earn the bonus, you'll need to have spent $5,000 on qualifying purchases on the credit card within three months of opening the account.
There are a few catches, though. To be eligible to apply for the WestJet RBC World Elite credit card, you'll need to have a minimum personal income of $80,000 or a minimum household income of $150,000.
The annual fee is $199 and if you want to add another person to the account, an additional card will cost $59.
To receive the buy one, get one companion voucher and a waived annual fee for the first year, you'll need to have applied for the card online by October 31, 2023.
So, if you're looking to secure cheap flights for your next big trip, you might want to look into a travel rewards credit card.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.