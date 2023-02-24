The World's Longest Flight Unveiled Its First-Class Seats & They're Swankier Than A Hotel
Beds, reclining chairs and ultra-HD TVs!
Australian airline Qantas is showing travellers what its new premium cabins will look like on what will soon be the world's longest flight between New York and Australia.
The carrier released mockup images of the first and business-class cabins on its Airbus A350s, and from the looks of it, people will get a luxurious experience when they're in the sky.
In a press release, the airline says its focus with these cabins, which are under the moniker "Project Sunrise," was to give passengers more space.
It's doing this by configuring its 12 Airbus A350s to seat 238 passengers compared to the 300-plus seat layout used by other carriers.
The airline says its spacious First suite will "make customers feel like they are in a mini boutique hotel room" with an extra-wide fixed bed, separate recliner chair, personal wardrobe, dining table for two and a 32” ultra-high definition TV.
Qantas airline's new first-class cabins on its A350S.Courtesy of Qantas.
Every Business suite on the flight will have direct aisle access and a sliding door for additional privacy.
Other features include a two-metre flat bed, storage with a large mirror, cushioned leather ottoman, 18” ultra-high definition touch screen TV, large dining table and feature lighting.
Qantas airline's new business class cabins on its A350S.Courtesy of Qantas.
Passengers will also get to use fast and free Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, which will be installed across the A350 fleet, the airline says.
“We think our A350 cabins have the most sophisticated and thoughtful design of any airline, combining cutting edge technology with sleep research to shape the look and feel for what is effectively a new era of travel," Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said in the media release.
“We’re building on the customer experience of our extremely popular non-stop flights from Perth to London as we keep working to make it easier to connect Australia with the rest of the world.”
Qantas airline's new first-class cabins on its A350S.Courtesy of Qantas.
Australian designer David Caon added that the design for these cabins started five years ago and the key was to promote "wellbeing and comfort in the First and Business suites."
“All the design and service elements will work together to significantly improve inflight comfort, convenience and health and wellbeing and help minimise the old nemesis of jetlag," he explained.
Qantas airline's new cabins on its A350S.Courtesy of Qantas.
The flights will also have a Wellbeing Zone for all passengers, which Qantas says it will reveal along with its Premium Economy and Economy cabins in the next few months.
According to CNN, the flights will be 19 hours long so the more comfort the better!
The Qantas' Project Sunrise flights are scheduled to launch in late 2025.