Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

7 YETI Coolers, Ramblers & Mugs That Will Prepare You For Any Outdoor Adventure

You can get any order over $28 shipped for FREE!

Commerce Writer
7 YETI Coolers, Ramblers & Mugs That Will Prepare You For Any Outdoor Adventure
YETI Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

There's nothing quite like getting away and spending some time in nature. Whether you love camping or fishing, preparation can make or break your trip.

Even though there are lots of outdoor equipment brands to choose from, we love YETI products because of how sturdy and reliable they are. Not to mention, they're super stylish!

These seven YETI products will have you ready to tackle any upcoming adventure you have in store. These will also make great gifts for the outdoorsy person in your life. The best part? Shipping in Canada is free on all orders over $28.

YETI Rambler with MagSlider Lid

YETI

This 591 ml tumbler will allow you to enjoy your morning coffee slowly without going cold. The magnetic sliding lid is splash-resistant and gives you easy access to that sweet, sweet cup of Joe.

YETI
$45
Buy Now

YETI Tundra 35 Hard Cooler

YETI

On the flip side, you'll need a trusty cooler to keep all of your cold beverages ice cold in the summer. This one can keep up to 21 cans of beer cool for hours on end and comes with a dry goods basket to store snacks.

YETI
$375
Buy Now

YETI Hopper Flip 8 Soft Cooler

YETI

For a day trip or picnic in the park, you'll need this smaller soft cooler to throw over your shoulder. It can fit up to eight cans and the fabric is both UV and mildew resistant, so it'll last forever.

YETI
$250
Buy Now

YETI Rambler Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid

YETI

This 887 ml mug can store way more than your average tumbler but it still fits into most cupholders. The stronghold lid twists open and shut so you can easily sip while driving without worrying about spills.

YETI
$52
Buy Now

YETI Crossroad Duffel Bag

YETI

This duffel is the perfect weekend bag with two dividers (which are removable) so you can section off your items like shoes and toiletries. It has lots of pockets and handles on the top and sides of it. There's also a long strap so you can carry it in whatever way is most comfortable for you.

YETI
$330
Buy Now

YETI Rambler Colster Can Insulator

YETI

There's nothing worse than ending up with a warm brewski. This insulator will keep your can nice and chilly for hours on end. It'll also keep your hands dry from the annoying condensation that builds up on especially warm days.

YETI
$35
Buy Now

YETO Rambler Bottle with Chug Cap

YETI

Stay hydrated with this one-litre bottle which is so massive, you never have to worry about refilling it on day trips. The opening is big enough to throw in some ice cubes and the chug cap will help you down some water when you're thirsty from your long hike.

YETI
$65
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

12 Sales In Canada You Can Shop This Weekend & Save Up To 70% On All Kinds Of Stuff

Including stores like Indigo, Dynamite, Peoples and more! 🛍️

@hm | Instagram, @indigo | Instagram, Simons

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're in the mood for some retail therapy this weekend, you'll be glad to know there are quite a few sales you can shop in Canada right now. Why not spoil yourself with a new book from Indigo or a loungewear set from Garage?

Keep Reading Show less
gift guides

26 Holiday Gift Ideas For The Outdoorsy Type Who Never Passes Up On A Good Adventure

For those who love camping, hiking, winter sports and more!

Amazon Canada, Solo Stove, @rumpl | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

We all know that one person who's constantly on the go and loves spending time outdoors. With the holidays coming up, you might be wondering what the heck to get them.

Keep Reading Show less
product review

We Tried A Bunch Of YETI Products & Here's Why We're Completely Obsessed With Them

10/10 would get again. 😍

May Ning | Narcity Media, Brittany Barber | Narcity Media, Justyn Pellizzari | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Prior to testing out a few YETI products, we had already heard the hype about their super high-quality tumblers and coolers. This month, we decided to put them to the test to find out if they're actually worth the price tag.

Keep Reading Show less
colorado hikes

A Lost US Hiker Ignored Rescue Calls Because They 'Didn't Recognize The Number'

We can relate 💯

Bureau of Land Management | Flickr

If there's one thing worse than being lost in the wilderness, it's being lost and answering calls from a phone scammer.

That fear seemingly prevented a hiker from answering the phone while lost on Colorado's Mount Elbert, according to the local search and rescue team.

Keep Reading Show less