7 YETI Coolers, Ramblers & Mugs That Will Prepare You For Any Outdoor Adventure

Since you can't exactly gift them an adventure, here are 26 items that'll make all of their future expeditions that much better.
AiRunTech Waterproof Dry Bag
Amazon Canada
Price: $44.99
Details: This set of waterproof bags comes with a 10-litre dry bag, 20-litre dry bag, fanny pack and phone case that'll keep their gear completely dry. The dry bags even float in case they accidentally fall overboard in a canoe or kayak.
AeroPress Coffee & Espresso Maker With Tote Bag
Price: $44
Details: There's no better way to start a morning than with a nice cup of espresso and this handy device uses pressure to brew the perfect cup. It has a micro-filter, can make up to three cups at a time and comes with a storage tote for easy carrying.
Solo Stove Lite
Solo Stove
Price: $89.99 (
$114.99)
Details: This portable stove weighs less than a pound and is good for things like boiling water, cooking and staying warm. Right now you can buy one and get one FREE! The design is so smart and all anyone needs to do is add dry twigs or pinecones to keep the flame going. It creates way less smoke than a regular campfire.
YETI Hard Cooler
Price: $249.99+
Details: Speaking of keeping things cool, these hard coolers from YETI will keep all of their food and drinks fresh for their entire trip. There are a lot of different sizes to choose from that'll fit both their lifestyle and your budget.
Canada Goose Arctic Down Gloves
Canada Goose
Price: $250
Details: If no amount of snow or ice can keep them from heading outside, you can help them stay warm with these goose-down-filled gloves. They're water-resistant and have an adjustable wrist strap to keep snow out.
SAXX Quest Boxer Brief
SAXX
Price: $35
Details: Nobody likes the feeling of soggy underwear which is why this quick-dry pair makes such a good gift. They're also odour resistant and have a comfy pouch for their balls.
LED Flashlight Gloves
Amazon Canada
Price: $21.99 (
$25.99)
Details: Any night owl will love this pair of flashlight gloves that aren't totally blinding but will light up exactly what they're trying to see. They'll free up both their hands and are adjustable so they're never too tight or loose.
ECOTEK Outdoors Hybern8 Ultralight Inflatable Sleeping Pad
Amazon Canada
Price: $59.95
Details: Let's be honest, sleeping bags just aren't that comfortable and adding a sleeping mat makes a world of a difference. This mat only takes ten breaths to inflate and the unique bubble pattern shapes to their sleeping position.
Lululemon Down 2-in-1 Run Neck Warmer
lululemon
Price: $78
Details: This two-piece neck warmer includes a fleece layer and a thicker water-repellent down-filled layer that they can use separately or together depending on the weather. It's less bulky than a scarf and can still keep them from catching a cold while travelling.
Quanta Vici Smart Heated Socks
Quanta Vici
Price: $189 (
$269)
Details: You can also get them these heated socks to help them keep their feet warm. This pair can heat up to 50 degrees C and last up to 50 hours on a single charge.
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
Amazon Canada
Price: $14.98 (
$25)
Details: This portable water filter is a great alternative to iodine tablets when they run out of water on their hiking trip. It can filter up to 4,000 litres of water from 99.99% of waterborne bacteria and parasites, making it an excellent emergency tool.
LARQ Water Bottle
Price: $125
Details: Another water-purification option is this LARQ water bottle that uses UV-C LED light to kill bio-contaminants. It's well-insulated, meaning it'll keep their water warm or cold for much longer.
Bear Butt Hammock
Amazon Canada
Price: $43.97
Details: This ten-foot hammock can fit two people and weighs just 1.5-pounds when stored in its attached travel bag. The hammock comes with sturdy rope and carabiners, so they can easily hook it up on a couple of trees.
Arc'Teryx Trino SL Hoody
Arc'Teryx
Price: $300
Details: This lightweight jacket is windproof but still breathable, making it great for those in-between days that are a little drizzly but not too cold. They'll also appreciate the armpit vents, zippered pockets, and adjustable hood because it's all about the details.
Solar Power Bank
Amazon Canada
Price: $49.99
Details: Instead of bringing multiple battery packs on every trip, this solar chargeable one is the only one they'll need. It's splash-, dust- and shock-proof and even has a built-in flashlight which will come in handy at night.
Trekology YIZI GO Portable Camping Chair
Amazon Canada
Price: $59.99
Details: This lightweight chair comes with an easy-to-carry storage bag that the frame fits neatly into. It has pockets to store a water bottle or phone and the whole thing only weighs about two pounds.
Rumpl Blanket
Price: $97.49 (
$129.99)
Details: Rumpl blankets are made for the outdoors! They're water-resistant and eco-friendly since they're made with 100% recycled materials. They come with cape clips, corner loops, and a water-resistant travel sack.
Gerber Suspension NXT Multi-tool
Altitude Sports
Price: $53.99
Details: This multitool will have them prepared for anything. It features 15 tools including needlenose pliers, wire cutter, scissors, screwdrivers, and bottle opener. It also has a convenient pocket clip so they can easily carry it around wherever they go.
GoPro HERO8 Black
Amazon Canada
Price: $399.45
Details: You can gift them this waterproof and impact-resistant GoPro so they can document all of their adventures. They'll even be able to live stream in 1080p or create stabilized time-lapse videos to impress all their friends on social media.
DJI Mini SE Fly More Combo
Amazon Canada
Price: $479
Details: If documenting their surroundings is more their style, then they'll love this portable drone. This bundle comes with all sorts of extra accessories to keep them prepared for anything like batteries, propellers and more.
Cascade Mountain Tech Aluminum Adjustable Trekking Poles
Amazon Canada
Price: $46.43
Details: Long hikes can get really tiring and these trekking poles will provide them with much-needed extra support. They're easily adjustable, come with wrist straps and have cork handles for added grip.
Parks Canada Discovery Pass
Price: $69.19
Details: You can give them the gift of free access to over 80 national parks, historic sites and conservation areas across Canada for an entire year. They'll be able to get into the parks faster as well, allowing them more time to do what they really love.
Sea to Summit X Set 33
Altitude Sports
Price: $129.95
Details: This collapsible set will save them so much space on their next trip. The kettle and pot both have aluminum buttons and lids that make them just as functional as the real deal.
Aurosports 10x25 Folding High Powered Binoculars
Amazon Canada
Price: $43.99
Details: They'll be able to spot all kinds of gorgeous wildlife with these 10 x 25 binoculars that are a lot lighter compared to other brands. These binoculars have mild night vision, so they'll be able to spot some creatures lurking in the night.
Thermacell Armored Portable Mosquito Repeller
Price: $49.99
Details: Nothing ruins a nice outdoor trip quicker than pesky mosquitos. Repellent sprays smell awful but this cordless scentless device is a fantastic alternative that magically zaps bugs for up to four hours per pad.
Anon WM3 Goggles + Bonus Lens
Burton
Price: $299.99
Details: If they love to ski or snowboard, then a new pair of goggles is the perfect holiday gift. These goggles have a genius magnetic lens system so they can easily swap out lenses out on the fly.