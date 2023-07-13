You Can Get Free Nando’s Chicken This Tuesday & Here’s How
Give back to your community and enjoy some PERi-PERi goodness
Calling all Nando’s lovers! On Tuesday, July 18th, Nando’s is celebrating its South African roots and honouring Mandela Day in the tastiest way possible. They’ll be giving away a FREE ¼ Chicken to you and anyone else who makes their way into a Nando’s. The best part? It’s for a great cause!
In commemoration of Nelson Mandela’s 67 years of public service, global citizens are urged to contribute to their communities, and Nando’s is leading by example. To get their signature PERi-PERi chicken for free, all you need to do is bring along some new back-to-school supply donations. Consider items like notebooks, pens, backpacks, or anything else that could assist a student in need. This way, you can savour some delicious chicken while supporting your local community.
In addition to this, Nando’s will be providing free meals to teachers at all partner schools and donating 67 minutes of their time to better the local schools in each community! So, mark your calendars, gather your school supplies, and brace yourselves for some PERi-PERi delight. It's not every day you get to enjoy a delicious meal and make a difference simultaneously.
Nando's Mandela Day 2023
Price: Get a FREE 1/4 Chicken with any donation of school supplies.
Cuisine: South African
When: Tuesday, July 18, between 4 to 7 p.m.
Address: Nando's Canada- Dine in and Take out
Why You Need To Go: Nando’s will celebrate its South African roots and honour Mandela Day by giving customers a free ¼ chicken in exchange for new back-to-school donations.