You Could Win Limited Edition Hockey Merch In Canada This Month Just By Ordering Burgers

Here's how to enter.

@kaityhowarth | Instagram, Courtesy of Harvey's

Hockey is pretty much the cornerstone of Canadian culture. If you grew up in these parts, you might remember shooting pucks on frozen ponds or watching games at the local rink.

Fond memories like these last a lifetime — and every kid has a right to experience such nostalgic milestones. Regardless of gender, Canadian youth should be able to pursue their hockey dreams.

As a Canadian brand and Team Montreal's official sponsor for the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA), Harvey's wants to help the country's girls and women reach their goals — on and off the ice.

"Harvey’s is working to build a stronger community of young women in hockey, and that makes me proud to put on the Team Harvey’s jersey at each showcase,” PWHPA player Ann-Sophie Bettez said, adding that “they are the nicest jersey’s in the Secret Dream Gap Tour now!"

This hockey season, you can support the cause too. All you have to do is buy a burger.

Place an order through the Harvey's app or website from now until March 7 and a portion of the purchase will go towards funding girls' hockey and sending teams to WickFest.


Courtesy of Harvey's

A massive hockey tournament for girls and women, WickFest features workshops and clinics from high-profile coaches, athletes and experts from around the world. This year, Harvey's is proudly sponsoring the festival.

WickFest, created by six-time Olympian, doctor and community advocate Hayley Wickenheiser, has a big goal (pun intended): to promote skill development and confidence in young female hockey players.

The girls are given access to space where they can showcase their talents, all while learning firsthand from industry experts.

Courtesy of Harvey's

"Harvey's' partnership empowers WickFest to empower young women and give them tools that will not only serve them in the game of hockey, but in academics, in social situations, in their careers, their communities and in their lives," Hayley Wickenheiser said.

"Together, we can create programming, accessible to as many girls as possible, to be not just stronger hockey players, but stronger people."

By ordering your fave meal through the Harvey's app or website, you're helping teams attend Wickfest.

As delicious as bacon and jalepeños are, giving back has got to be the best topping.

The Harvey's contest isn't just an excuse to chow down on some tasty burgers either. Flex that Canadian kindness muscle and maybe win some gear while you're at it.

Courtesy of Harvey's

For the duration of the contest, anyone that places an order on the Harvey's app is automatically entered to win one of eight limited-edition Verbero WickSticks, custom designed by Hayley Wickenheiser, plus Harvey’s and PWHPA merch.

"As we continue to push for a sustainable, professional league it’s vital to have increased visibility,” said PWHPA player Geneviéve Lacasse.

By supporting women's and girls' hockey, you can increase female representation in the sport while empowering young Canadians to follow their dreams. Ordering burgers has never felt so good.

Win Limited-Edition Hockey Merch & Support Women's Hockey By Ordering Through The Harvey's App Or Website

Price: The cost of your favourite Harvey's burger, poutine or shake

When: Until March 7, 2022

Where: Order through the Harvey's app or website

Details: Enter to win one of eight limited-edition Verbero WickSticks, custom designed by Hayley Wickenheiser, plus Harvey’s and PWHPA merch. A portion of the proceeds (up to $30,000) will also go towards youth girls' hockey. Read full rules and regulations for more information.

Enter for your chance to win limited-edition hockey merch by ordering through the Harvey's app or website until March 7, 2022. To learn more about Harvey's and their support for girls' hockey in Canada, follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

