7 features of the 2026 Toyota Tacoma that prove it's a perfect match for Canada's Prairies
Plus, your chance to win a $1,000 adventure fund!
When it comes to life in the Prairies, a daily driver that can do it all looks a little different.
From long highway stretches and unpredictable weather to weekends spent exploring back roads, campgrounds and mountain trails, it needs to be ready for everything.
That's one reason the 2026 Toyota Tacoma stands out. Built to be powerful, capable and reliable, it's designed to help drivers make the most of every journey around the city and far beyond it.
It's also why professional fighter and Albertan Jake Peacock drives one.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
"In my sport, power and strength are crucial to success, but just as important is the consistency," Jake told Narcity. "You can't be powerful in round one and fade in the later rounds; you need to be consistently powerful, fast, explosive.
"[Y]ou need to be able to weather the storm, take a few knocks and keep coming, keep performing, keep composure. The Tacoma is exactly that. Consistently powerful, consistently durable."
Here are seven features that make the 2026 Toyota Tacoma a perfect match for life in Canada's Prairies. Plus, how you could win a $1,000 adventure fund to help fuel your next getaway.
Durability that's built to go the distance
Jake Peacock and his Toyota Tacoma TrailhunterCourtesy of Jake Peacock
Prairie drivers need vehicles that can handle long highway stretches, changing weather, unpredictable roads and plenty of kilometres. The Tacoma's durability means it's built for years of adventures, while its strong long-term value can help drivers trade up without trade-offs when the time comes.
An available hybrid powertrain that delivers power when you need it
The Toyota Tacoma
Whether you're towing gear to the lake, heading into the mountains for the weekend or tackling your daily commute, the available i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain offers an impressive blend of capability and efficiency. It's proof that going hybrid doesn't mean sacrificing the power truck drivers expect.
By helping drivers get more out of every tank, the Tacoma's hybrid powertrain can make adventures go further while keeping fuel costs in check — a win for anyone looking to get more value from every journey.
A Double Cab that gives everyone room to come along
There's plenty of space for people and gear.
Road trips are better with company. The 2026 Tacoma's available Double Cab option offers plenty of space for passengers while still leaving room for the gear you'll need for camping weekends, fishing trips and everything in between.
For Jake, this made all the difference on a nine-hour drive to visit his in-laws with the kids: "We packed the box full with all our stuff, and still had plenty of room…The interior is beautiful, high-end, clean; I feel great when I'm in this truck."
Standard 4x4 capability for Prairie conditions
Jake Peacock and his Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter
From gravel roads and muddy trails to snowy winter mornings, Prairie life can throw a lot at your vehicle. With standard 4x4 capability, every 2026 Tacoma is designed to help drivers tackle changing terrain and conditions with confidence.
"I use this so often on the ranch, in the mud, snow, uneven ground, crossing shallow bodies of water… It comes in very handy," said Jake.
Whether you're heading to a remote campsite or navigating a Prairie winter, it's the kind of capability that can come in handy year-round — especially if you've just scored a $1,000 adventure fund!
The TRD Pro is ready for your biggest adventures
Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro
For drivers who love exploring beyond the pavement, the TRD Pro trim showcases the powerful and capable spirit of the Tacoma.
With specialized off-road equipment and performance-focused engineering, it's designed to take on rugged trails, challenging terrain and the kinds of adventures that start where the road ends.
The Trailhunter was made for getting off the grid
Jake Peacock and his Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter
Built for overlanding adventures, the Trailhunter trim is designed to help drivers venture farther with confidence. With features geared toward longer journeys and remote destinations, it's a natural fit for those who prefer taking the scenic route.
"Alberta is the home to people that love the outdoors, camping, hiking, exploring, ranching," said Jake. "It would be very hard to come across another vehicle so well suited for the rugged backcountry, equipped for all weather, any situation, but at the same time, suited for the regular commute to and from work."
You can still get it with a manual transmission
The Toyota Tacoma is available with manual transmission.
Manual transmissions are becoming increasingly rare, which makes the Tacoma stand out even more. Available on select gas-powered models, the manual transmission gives drivers a more connected, hands-on driving experience and is a feature enthusiasts will appreciate every time they get behind the wheel.
Life in the Prairies is all about making the most of every season, every road trip and every opportunity to get outside. Built to be powerful, capable and reliable, the 2026 Toyota Tacoma is designed for exactly that.
"As a professional athlete, I am in the pursuit of excellence. But that's not something I switch on right before training or on fight night. Everything in my life has to be disciplined and focused," said Jake.
"It's fitting that I'm in the Tacoma, because that's exactly what Toyota is doing; they're pursuing excellence."
To learn more about the 2026 Toyota Tacoma and enter their $1,000 adventure fund contest, click here. You can also follow them on Instagram and Facebook.