6 Reasons Why oxio Is Everything You've Ever Wanted In An Internet Provider
"No contracts. No shifty pricing. Like never ever."
A new internet provider has popped up in Canada, and its arrival didn't go unnoticed. Embracing values shared by millennials across the country, oxio aims to make internet access as fair and sustainable as possible.
With a name you’re about to get real familiar with, oxio offers Canadians contractless service and totally transparent billing. The team knows what they're doing too. As they say: "We heart the internet. A lot."
From the fire branding and solid meme game to stellar customer service, this provider gets what millennials want and need from the internet. After checking out oxio's Facebook page, you may find that your current provider isn't as great as you once thought.
Here are a few reasons why you'll love this one-of-a-kind internet provider.
They "Actually Give A Damn" About You
The company aims to be the best internet provider possible, and that means being there for customers. Empathy is oxio's bread and butter; keeping an open mind and listening to clientele is central to what they do.
By providing Canadians with equal access to the internet, oxio's giving everyone the chance to do great things.
You Can Bid Adieu To Unpleasant Contracts
Putting quality and access above all else, oxio offers unlimited internet at an affordable price.
Plus, there are no contracts, which means lots of flexibility. If you want a different offer, you can switch it up every three months.
Plans range from $40 to $80, depending on your needs. You can check out a detailed breakdown of each one, so it's easy to choose which fits you best.
All you need to know is how many devices you'll connect, the speed you want and what you'll use your internet for (like streaming or gaming).
You can even compare your existing internet with an oxio plan if you don't know which one is right for you. This can give you a better idea of how much your perfect plan will cost.
You Get To See Where Your Dollars Go
The company doesn't pretend to be transparent ⏤ they just are. On oxio’s blog, you can see exactly where your money goes. You'll also get a peek into how their employees are fairly and sustainably paid.
You probably won't find a blog like this on the websites of other telecom companies, but oxio believes that transparency is key and that every cost should be justified.
That's why you, the customer, get all the info — no exceptions.
They'll Help Put Your Mind At Ease
It can be hard to ensure the safety of your data while you surf the web, but it's one of the top priorities at oxio.
As a client, you can rest easy knowing your internet provider believes that privacy is a right, and it doesn't sell customer data.
To guarantee that your personal information is secure, the company sets you up with eero 6 — a high-speed router that lets you block ads, set up parental controls and monitor your internet use.
You'll Enjoy Local & Friendly Customer Service
For oxio, being "super duper friendly" isn't optional — it's a must. Your concerns are the team's priority, which is why support staff are available every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. to answer all your questions.
The team is there to listen and take the time needed to make sure you get the best service possible via Messenger, email or text.
For oxio, fostering teamwork, fairness and trust among their team members is essential. That way, employees are more likely to help out their coworkers, which means better and faster problem-solving for clients.
The Company Just Wants To Be "The Best"
While oxio's employees are creative people, they also want to make the internet easy for customers to access and understand.
The company's ultimate goal is to make complex things simple and never stop innovating. For oxio's clients, that means getting super-fast internet with a whole suite of bonuses.
If you're looking for a completely independent internet provider that's as obsessed with the quality of its network as you are, then oxio is probably for you.
Along with independence, the company values open-mindedness and realizing your full potential — who can argue with that?
The internet is a part of everyday life for Canadians, from scrolling through social media and working from home to shopping and gaming. Whatever you need it for, getting the best internet plan for you is a smart move.
To learn more about internet plans with oxio, check out their website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.
This article was originally published in French on Narcity Québec.