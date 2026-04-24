$8.6M for legal services to Black communities

Ottawa earmarks $8.6M to support Black communities' access to legal services
$8.6M for legal services to Black communities
Federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel speaks with reporters in the Foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa, Wednesday, Feb.4, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

The federal government has announced $8.6 million over two years to support access to legal services for Black communities across the country.

The money will fund 24 groups across Canada that offer help navigating the justice system, run programs for youth, and provide culturally appropriate supports for Black people.

Health Minister Marjorie Michel made the announcement this morning in Montreal.

Michel says the money will help reduce over-policing and address the over-representation of Black people in the justice system. 

Montreal's St-Michel legal clinic, which will receive more than $290,000, says the funding will allow Black people to work within the justice system to address systemic racism. 

In an interview ahead of the announcement, the Black Coalition of Quebec said they are glad the federal government is trying to reduce the number of incarcerated Black people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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