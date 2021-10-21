Trending Tags

A 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Struck Alberta On Wednesday & It Could Be Felt For Miles

Luckily no damage has been reported so far!

A 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Struck Alberta On Wednesday & It Could Be Felt For Miles
Hdsidesign | Dreamstime

An earthquake in Alberta was felt far and wide on Wednesday night with residents within several kilometres reporting that they definitely felt some movement.

On October 20 around 9:23 p.m. local time, Earthquakes Canada reported a 4.1 magnitude earthquake about 37 kilometres northwest of the town of Rocky Mountain House.

Those living as far north as Edmonton and even some as far south of Calgary reported that they felt the quake. The majority of the ratings on Earthquakes Canada's scale of intensity listed it as "weak shaking."

Some local residents even took to Twitter trying to figure out what happened.

Others also confirmed that parts of their homes were rocked by the quake.

However, according to The Weather Network, there were no reports of damage so far.

They also noted that "smaller earthquakes of this magnitude, 4 or less, are not uncommon for this region of Alberta. Most of the province's recorded quakes are distributed evenly along the foothills and the Rocky Mountains."

The earthquake happened just one day before Canada's largest earthquake drill, which was aimed at equipping Canadians with the knowledge of what to do if there is an earthquake.

