A Flight Attendant Shared Her Best Hotel Hacks & Her Blackout Curtain Trick Is A Game Changer
She even has safety tips in her video!
There are very few people who sleep in hotels as much as flight attendants do, so they have some handy tips and tricks up their sleeves when it comes to hotel stays.
TikToker and flight attendant Demi Bonita who runs a TikTok account all about being a flight attendant shared a video about some of her favourite hotel hacks and you’re going to want to note some down.
In the video, which now has just under 9 million views, Bonita shares five different hacks.
Her first hack is a safety one and she recommends that while staying at a hotel, visitors “put the ‘not disturb card between the door, so you can notice if someone has been in your room.”
She provides a video demonstration in her video, and it’s actually a genius hack, especially if you’re staying at a hotel alone.
Her next hack is about hotel cards. Some hotel rooms are set up in a way that the lights only turn on if you place your hotel hard in a slot placed on a wall.
Well, Bonita is here to tell you that it’s not only your hotel room card that can activate the lights and that “you can use any other card.”
@demibonita
✨ 5 hotel hacks from a Flight Attendant ✨ any other tips? ✈️ #stewardess #hotelhack #flightattendantlife #cabincrewlife #klm #hotelhacks #layoverlife #cabinattendant #hotellife #hotellifehack #fyp
The third tip is for those who like to sleep in complete darkness.
“If you want your room completely dark in the morning without light coming through the curtain, use a clothing hook,” reads the caption on Bonita’s video.
Most hotel rooms already come with hangers that have the little clasps attached to them, so it’s definitely a handy hack.
Another tip is for those who forget to bring their universal outlet plugs and only realize when they try to plug their chargers in the wall and it doesn't fit.
Bonita says there is actually a wall outlet in the bathroom that should work.
Her final tip is to help keep your clothes feeling and smelling fresh even when you don’t have access to laundry.
The trick is using something called a “dry wash spray," which is like dry shampoo but for clothes.
People in the comment section praised Bonita for sharing her wisdom with the world, while others pointed out some holes in her suggestions.
One person commented, “I mean the first tricks work, but that person can also leave it exactly like u left it so,” referring to her ‘do not disturb’ card hack.
Another person wrote, “From a hospitality worker: do not put your credit card in there. You are very likely to forget it.”
“I’ve seen that door card trick, I usually pull it out just to freak the person out coming back,” wrote another person.
Bonita’s hacks are handy nonetheless and will surely come in clutch during your next hotel stay.
