A New Study Revealed What Canadians Dream About The Most & It's Honestly So Relatable
There's an explanation for your dreams, too! 💤
A new study has uncovered the most common thing Canadians are dreaming about when they're asleep at night and it's honestly super relatable.
The study, conducted by bedding company Secret Linen Store, found that the most common thing to dream about in Canada is your teeth falling out.
So, if you've woken up in a cold sweat after thinking you were going to need dentures, you're apparently not alone!
Matter of fact, this is the most common dream for sleepers in nine other countries around the world, including Ireland, New Zealand, Somalia and Madagascar.
But what does it mean? Well, according to Healthline, an interpretation of dreams where all your teeth fall out could be personal loss, whether of a loved one, a home or a job.
It can also apparently be a product of excess anxiety or stress about something going wrong at any time, something that manifests in your teeth falling out.
There are other interpretations for it too, such as worries about health, your actual teeth or even religious beliefs.
As for our neighbours to the south, the most common thing to dream about while sleeping is related to cheating, something it shares with as many as ten other countries.
However, the most recurrent subject of sleepers around the world is dogs. Dreams involving dogs were the most common in 19 countries, with Morocco, Libya, Egypt, Czechia and more having the most puppy-related thoughts.
Others that made the list include dreams about fish, mice, gardening, travelling and being pregnant.
Of course, there were also some topics that were unique to certain regions too. For example, India is one of the only countries where the most common dream subject is elephants.
So, how did this study figure all this out? Not through some futuristic world dream machine, but through Google search data. Secret Linen considered keyword searches related to dreams for nearly every country in the world to figure out the most common dreams that are being looked up.
Whether it be about your teeth, dogs or anything in between: happy snoozing!