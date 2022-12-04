A Newcomer Shared How His Habits Have Changed Since Experiencing Canadian Winter (VIDEO)
"I hope this helps."
Adjusting to life in a new country definitely has its challenges, but adjusting to weather you've never experienced comes with unique problems.
Over on TikTok, Andrian Makhnachov (@makhnachov) has been sharing what his life in Canada is like with his over 200K followers since arriving as a refugee from Ukraine.
While Ukraine definitely has snow and winter, apparently it's nothing like what Saskatchewan experiences and Andrian has been sharing his struggles.
"How my habits have changed after a month in Canada," said the text on his video.
"Before moving to Canada, I never used creams and special things for dry skin but in Canada my skin started to dry out all the time," he explained.
"I tried not to pay attention to it but everything just got worse and worse," Andrian shared as he moisturized his face.
"So I started buying special creams and shampoos but nothing helped in the beginning either," he continued, adding that he felt like "an old grandmother."
He eventually turned to a product that many Canadians use during winter to ease the dryness.
"So I decided to buy a humidifier," he said, showing off the very cute item featuring a monkey. "I try to keep it on all the time. I hope this helps."
@makhnachov
Write me some recommendations ❤️ FOLLOW ❤️#ukraine🇺🇦 #canada_life🇨🇦 #regina #saskatchewan #wintercanada🇨🇦 #toronto #makhnachov #newcanadians #canadalife #vancouver @Andrian Makhnachov
Over in the comments, people left helpful advice on how to deal with the lack of moisture in the air.
"I put a teaspoon of coconut oil in every bath I take," said one person.
"Drink lots of water! Wear sunscreen even in winter! Don’t have baths and showers that are too hot," said another.
"I survived by moving away from the prairies to Vancouver," someone humorously shared.
Best of luck, Andrian, and don't forget to use lip chap!