A Texas Millennial Used A Nearly-Nude TikTok To Run For Office & She Did Surprisingly Well
"They said I needed money. I have other assets."
Would you get naked for your dream job? Or at least, would you get nearly naked to become chair of the Texas railroad commission?
Millennial lawyer Sarah Stogner just barely survived a wild Republican primary for that post this week, after baring it all in a nearly-nude campaign video on TikTok.
The ad shows candidate Stogner, 37, riding an oil pump jack while wearing nothing but pasties, underwear and a cowboy hat.
“They said I needed money,” she wrote in a Twitter repost of the video. “I have other assets.”
The job is more about oil and gas than it is about railroads, in case you're confused by the oilfield stuff.
The ad earned Stogner a bunch of headlines and more than 250,000 views, and put the obscure railroad commission gig on the national radar.
She also faced a fair amount of backlash in the male-dominated race, and even lost an endorsement from a local newspaper for the stunt, though she refused to apologize for it.
"I've got no secrets. This is me, take it or leave it," she told Fox 26 in Houston, while speaking about the ad.
The longtime oil and gas lawyer didn't end up winning the primary election, but Stogner didn't exactly lose it, either. She beat the third-place guy by less than 1 percentage point, and will now face the leading candidate in a runoff later this year.
“I could not have done it without social media,” she told her TikTok followers on Wednesday. “I didn’t have money, but I had you guys.”
The top candidate in the race was Wayne Christian, who got 47.3% of the vote but didn't pass the 50% mark he needed to win.
Stogner will face him in another race in May, with the winner facing a full election in November.
That means she's got two months to prepare for her encore — and her opponent has two months to try this stunt for himself.