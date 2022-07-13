A Vichy Skincare Product Is Being Recalled In Canada Due To A 'Laceration Hazard'
Double-check your toiletry items!
If you use a certain Vichy product as part of your skincare routine, you'll want to take a look at what you have stocked in your bathroom to make sure you stay safe.
On Wednesday, July 13, the government issued a consumer product recall for Vichy LiftActiv Peptide-C Ampoules, 1.8 millilitres.
Consumers are being advised to stop using the recalled product immediately due to a "laceration hazard."
"Over time and under varying storage conditions, the glass of these ampoules can become brittle, which does not ensure their safe opening and can present a risk of laceration when opening the ampoules," notes the recall.
These are the descriptions of the affected products:
- LiftActiv Collagen Specialist Box Noel 2021.
- LiftActiv Collagen Specialist Brand Animation Box 2021.
- LiftActiv Peptide-C Ampoules 10 x 1.8 millilitres.
- LiftActiv Peptide-C Ampoules - 1.8 millilitre Sample.
"The product is packaged in a sterile single-use glass ampoule," says Health Canada. "The UPC code is written on the packaging cartons."
For further information to help you identify what is included in this recall, including UPCs, you can visit the government listing.
The product was manufactured in France, and over 750,000 units of the recalled product were sold in Canada between March 2020 and May 2022. There have also been 23 reports of incidents involving the product in the country as of June 27, 2022
"For more information, consumers can contact Vichy Canada customer service by phone at 1-888-458-4249 (available Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET) for product return and refund options, or visit the company website Vichy.ca," says Health Canada.
Stay safe, folks!