I Compared Super Chix Vs. Chick-fil-A's Chicken Sandwiches & There's A Clear Winner
Time to settle the debate once and for all! 🍗
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
There's a new chicken restaurant chain in town that's drawing some buzz. So, like any good chicken sandwich-loving citizen, I took myself to lunch one afternoon to check out what all the chatter was about.
Super Chix, centrally located in Dunwoody, is a newly opened fast-casual restaurant chain with its headquarters in Texas. They are also set to open several more locations in the metro-Atlanta area.
The restaurant specializes in chicken sandwiches — grilled or fried — and homemade custards that look and taste like ice cream.
I wanted to challenge my tastebuds to see if this new restaurant was a contender for my crave-worthy fast-food restaurant of choice: Chick-fil-A.
The Super Chix restaurant
A Super Chix location in Atlanta, GA.
Dana Shemesh | Narcity
The restaurant is centrally located in a brand-new plaza with Publix as its anchor, and there's plenty of parking. I walked into a clean and efficiently run establishment with a friendly graffiti-type decor in black and yellow.
The menu is pretty simple and straightforward, with chicken sandwiches served grilled or fried with a variety of fixings.
The basic chicken sandwich closely resembles the Chick-fil-A staple. It’s a fried chicken fillet served on a soft white bun, garnished with a pickle.
So simple but so satisfying.
After you put in your order, you can load up on several different types of barbecue sauces with varying amounts of heat — the hottest being Nashville Hot. Here in the South, Nashville Hot Chicken is a thing.
The Super Chix food
A Super Chix fried chicken sandwich.
Dana Shemesh | Narcity
Finally, my sandwich arrived. I ordered a small version just to taste and set it next to the Chick-fil-A sandwich I had brought for comparison. Even the small chicken strip seemed a portion match to the Chick-Fil-A, and the regular chicken sandwich at Super Chix was bigger.
At first bite, the Super Chix tasted notably fresher and crispier without the aftertaste you sometimes get with a CFA sandwich.
I was instantly hooked. I asked one of the servers, who happened to be a manager, to indulge me with some details.
Their chicken is prepared fresh, she explained, while Chick-Fil-A is usually prepared ahead of time and kept in warmers. "Super Chix can be considered a "classier" CFA," she explained.
There was more to this, though, the chicken was bigger, and I felt more satisfied after eating an entire sandwich. Also, a full meal at Super Chix may be a couple of bucks higher than CFA, but the portion size and food quality make it totally worth it.
The Veredict
A Super Chix grilled chicken sandwich.
Dana Shemesh | Narcity
During another visit to Super Chix (sorry, Chick-Fil-A), I ordered the grilled chicken option. I thought I would miss the crisp crunch of a fried chicken with a tangy pickle slice, but the grilled was so flavorful and juicy there was nothing to miss.
The good news is that my cravings have abated for Chick-fil-A’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich. Even better, there’s a new chicken sandwich in town, and it's good.