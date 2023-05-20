Bath & Body Works Canada Is Offering Free Candles & Here's How You Can Get Three Wicks For $0
This deal is available in-store and online!
For a limited time only Bath & Body Works Canada is having a sale that's offering free candles and you can shop new scents.
So, if you want to get in on this, here are all the details about how you can get three wick candles for $0 in-store and online with the Bath & Body Works deal.
It's a buy one, get one free deal on all candles which means three wicks and single wicks — both the mason jars and signature jars — are included.
You have until May 23, 2023, at 5:59 a.m. ET to get the discounted prices with the BOGO sale.
To get this deal when shopping in-store, you just have to go to a location in Canada and bring the candles you want to buy to the checkout counter.
No coupon is required for the buy one, get one free sale that's happening at stores.
If you want to shop online instead, you can get this deal on the Bath & Body Works Canadian online store.
When you add two regular-priced candles to your shopping bag, the promotion will automatically be applied during checkout.
The free item will be the lowest eligible priced item that's in your shopping bag when you checkout.
That means if you select a single-wick candle and a three-wick candle, the free one will be the single-wick because it costs less.
So, to get free three-wick candles, you need to have at least two of them in your shopping bag.
Three-wick candles are priced at $27.50 and single-wick candles are $14.95 or $17.95, depending on if you buy the mason jar or the signature jar.
When shopping online, shipping and handling fees will still apply to free items.
Also, the scents that are available could vary at different stores and online.
Bath & Body Works recently released new candle fragrances including Sweet Tea and Lemonade, Love Always Wins, Sunrise Marina and Under the Sun.
You can shop classic scents as well like Mahogany Vanilla, Champagne Toast, Vanilla Bean, Strawberry Pound Cake, Lakeside Morning, Laundry Day, Gingham Gorgeous, Peach Bellini, Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla and more.
