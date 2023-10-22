The 6 Best Vacation Spots In & Around Ontario, According To Narcity's Travel Team
From spas to hotels and wellness retreats.
Planning a staycation in Ontario means filtering through tons of rental options. The province is home to so many beautiful resorts, hotels, Airbnbs and more and it can be difficult to know where to book your getaway.
The good new is, we have you covered! We asked Narcity's travel team to share their favourite getaway spots in the province so you can make the most of your staycation.
From dreamy spas to South of France-inspired retreats, these spots will make your vacation dreams come true.
Pack your bags and check out these six top places recommended by our travel team for a dreamy Ontario getaway.
Ste. Anne's Spa
Price: Prices vary
Address: 1009 Massey Rd., Grafton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This all-inclusive spa is the place to go if you're dreaming of some pampering and relaxation. For Senior Writer Sarah Rohoman, it's one of the best places for a getaway in Ontario.
"Ste. Anne's is stunning — it's the perfect location to get pampered while enjoying their pools, grounds, spa services and delicious foods," she said.
"The rooms for overnight stays are all beautiful and luxurious, and although it's very pricey, it's a really, really lovely destination."
Located 90 minutes from Toronto, the health and wellness spa is an "1800's heritage fieldstone country castle [...] located on a quiet country road in the heart of Northumberland’s rolling countryside."
There are a range of packages to choose from which include access to all facilities, country cuisine, and an allowance to use towards spa treatments and wellness classes.
You can enjoy amenities like the eucalyptus steam room, hydrotherapy pools, tranquility garden and hiking trails.
The prices vary depending on your package so you can contact the spa to find out more about rates.
The VanderMarck Boutique Hotel
Price: $329 + per night
Address: 64 Third St., Collingwood, ON
Why You Need To Go: As a Senior Writer, one of my favourite places I've stayed in Ontario is The VanderMarck Boutique Hotel in Collingwood.
The Scandinavian-style getaway was the perfect blend of historic charm and contemporary design. The minimalistic rooms had a fresh, clean feel to them that made it easy to relax.
The venue boasts nine luxury suites spread across three floors. You can book a studio, one bedroom or two-bedroom suite depending on the size of your party.
Each suite has a fireplace and a balcony where you can enjoy a cup of coffee. The luxe details like luxury linens, designer furniture and wireless check in took this stay to the next level for me.
It's also located just steps from Collingwood's quaint downtown core and I loved being in close proximity to the cafes and shops.
Nordik Spa-Nature
Price: $225 + per night
Address: 16 Chem. Nordik, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: While this resort isn't in Ontario, it's just a 15 minute drive from Ottawa and Senior Writer Morgan Leet says it's worth the trip.
"Nordik Spa-Nature is amazing, so relaxing and beautiful and has accommodations on site," she explained.
The venue is located in the charming village of Old Chelsea and is the "largest spa in North America." You can unwind with a range of wellness experiences including thermal cycles, the Källa saltwater floatation pool and massages.
There are several accommodation options so that you can extend your stay at the spa. From cottages nestled amongst the trees to cozy studios and lofts, you can book a dreamy retreat to complement your relaxation and pampering experience.
Fairmont Royal York
Price: $309 + per night
Address: 100 Front St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Fairmont Royal York is an iconic Toronto hotel known for its luxury and glamour. For Senior Writer Mira Nabulsi, "it's the best staycation ever."
"With such luxurious amenities and cozy vibes, I felt like I was in an episode of the Suite Life Of Zack & Cody," she said.
The 4-star hotel first opened in 1929 and offers "expansive suites, a spectacular 18th-floor lounge and exquisitely designed spaces."
Each of the suites boast "timeless elegance and grace befitting Toronto's most luxurious hotel with modern comfort and up-to-the-minute technology."
The hotel is home to a health club and pool as well as several dining establishments where you can enjoy afternoon tea, cocktails or a meal.
Come Christmas time, the hotel transforms into a glittering holiday world with a towering tree and festive bar filled with themed cocktails. Who's ready for a Christmas getaway?
The HighAcre
Price: $500 to $550 per night for two people
Address: 667 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: The HighAcre is hands-down my favourite retreat in Ontario and I'm already planning on returning. The recently-opened boutique inn has South of France vibes and a private spa in every room.
Located just outside of Toronto, the adults-only wellness getaway is home to four spacious suites, each one complete with a hammam steam room, cold plunge tub, sauna, Light Therapy Masks and more.
The rooms have a private kitchen area so you can prepare your own meals and come with fresh croissants, eggs and preserves to enjoy in the morning.
The yard looks like something out of a fairytale and boasts lush gardens, a European-inspired pool and hot tub and a firepit.
The suite was so comfortable and I had one of the best sleeps of my life at this spot. It was quiet, clean and cozy!
Riverside Oasis Farm
Price: $250 + per night
Address: 6696 Canborough Rd., Wellandport, ON
Why You Need To Go: Another one of Rohoman's favourite stays in Ontario is this all-season glamping retreat in Wellandport.
"If you're the outdoorsy type, you'll love Riverside Oasis Farm," she said.
"You get to glamp in seriously cute yurts and make friends with all the farm animals and even help with feeding them, which is very charming. The alpacas are particularly cute and silly."
The Mongolian yurts sleep two to four people and come with "a queen sized bed with linens, indoor sitting area, wood burning stove, indoor and outdoor dining areas and campfire."
You can enjoy scenic walks along the nature trail and make friends with the adorable farm animals.
