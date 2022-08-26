This Alabama Couple Are 'Team Truckers' & Get To Travel The US Together In An 18-Wheeler
They document their unique career on TikTok!
It's not so common for people in a romantic relationship to work together, but it's the reality of a couple named Cassie and Joe from Alabama.
They are team truckers, which means the two of them drive an 18-wheeler and switch drivers every few hours in shifts, so they can have time to rest on the often long trucking journey around the United States.
The couple is based out of Mobile, AL, but show their sometimes international travels on their joint TikTok account, @cassandjoe, where they share interesting "day in the life" clips of what it's like to drive on the road day after day together.
The duo basically live inside their truck when they are working, but they seem to have all they need in the cab of the vehicle including a sleeping area with a bed, television, gaming consoles, as well as essentials like a small fridge and storage space.
They even bring their cat Piper along with them too, who enjoys sunbathing on the dashboard occasionally.
Cassie and Joe take care of self-maintenance inside of truck stops' bathrooms with showers and grocery shop at different gas stations for meals. Sometimes they'll even take time off to visit nearby tourist attractions or take a quick vacation to explore the local beauty.
@cassandjoe
a long day of driving to Canada #trucker #teamtrucking #teamtruckdrivers #rolltide #wareagle #foryou
The team drivers have said they transport things like food items, toys, car materials, and medicine for different companies, and even have to cross the border into Canada to complete jobs.
However, the whole operation wouldn't be possible without them working in shifts as they each drive 11 hours a day either during the day or throughout the night.