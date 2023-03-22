Blockbuster’s Website Just Went Live Again & People Are Wondering If It's A Comeback
The once popular American-based movie and video game rental provider known as Blockbuster has brought its official website back online.
The 1980s franchise announced the closing of its company-owned Blockbuster locations around the United States and its DVD mail services back in 2014, almost a decade ago.
After filing for bankruptcy in 2010 and closing the previously mentioned stores, there’s only one remaining Blockbuster shop located in Bend, OR, which is colloquially known as "The Last Blockbuster."
The official website currently shows a blue background with a yellow Blockbuster logo and the words, "we are working on rewinding your movie," if you open the site from your desktop computer or laptop. If you’re on your smartphone, you’ll get the same screen but with a different — but similar — phrase: "be kind while we rewind."
Although Blockbuster officials haven’t commented on the website going live again yet, many are wondering if this means the company will be making a comeback.
"So, I just randomly typed in the Blockbuster website, and it’s actually active. Does this mean we’re gonna be time-traveling back to the 90s where Friday nights were lit?" one person tweeted, to which Blockbuster’s official Twitter account responded with a gif.
"Blockbuster, I just saw that your website is active again," another Twitter user wrote. "I am ready."
"Could this be true? Is Blockbuster coming back? Unless it’s just another streaming service, Friday evenings will be lit. Something about going to a brick-and-mortar on a weekend evening browsing their film selection," someone else tweeted.
Would you go back and visit your Blockbuster movie or video game rental store?
