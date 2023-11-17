8 Blundstone Dupes That Will Save You Money & Will Look Just As Good This Winter (PHOTOS)
Why not save yourself some money?
Blundstones are popular boots for the fall and winter in Canada, but they aren't exactly cheap.
Whether you're dealing with rain on the West Coast or snow and slush in parts of Ontario and Alberta, the waterproof and durable boots are a staple among many men and women.
While the Australian footwear brand has become very well-known, some Canadians are reluctant to spend so much money on a pair of boots.
In several Reddit threads we found online, people have been asking if the boots are worth the $250+ price tag and if there are affordable dupes they could get instead.
Regardless of whether the boots are worth the money, with the cost of everything going up nowadays, it's nice to save some cash where you can.
We rounded up eight dupes that look just as good as Blundstones and cost significantly less.
Aquatherm
A pair of brown Aquatherm boots at Costco. Right: A pair of black Aquatherm boots at Costco.
Price: $59.99
Colours: Brown and black
These Aquatherm boots are available at Costco and for $59.99 they are a great dupe for Blundstones.
The women's boots are super comfortable and durable as well.
I bought these boots over two years ago and they have become my go-to shoes in the fall and winter when we get a lot of rain in Victoria, B.C.
Availability will depend on your Costco location
Cushionaire
CUSHIONAIRE women's Britain slip-on Chelsea boot on Amazon.
Price: $85.14
Colours: Two shades of Black, Espresso, Sand
These Cushionaire women's boots are made from a soft vegan leather upper, a rubber sole, have memory foam padding and a one-inch heel.
They also have great reviews on Amazon, with many people expressing they are nice winter boots for a fraction of the price when compared to other brands.
"I am incredibly impressed with this affordable alternative to higher-priced name brand boots," one reviewer wrote. "These boots have exceeded my expectations in terms of both style and comfort."
"They have really good tread on the soles so they work really well when there's snow and ice. I love them!" another person shared.
WindRiver Unisex Back Forty T-Max Boots
WindRiver Unisex Black Forty T-Max Boots from Mark's Work Warehouse.
Price: $149.99
Colours: Brown
The WindRiver Unisex Black Forty T-Max Boots from Mark's Work Warehouse are made of high-quality leather and removable cushioned insoles.
While this specific design only comes in brown, Mark's has similar options if you prefer a black or lighter brown boot.
Customers who have purchased these boots are expressing how comfortable they are and that the price is a bonus.
"Very durable, comfortable for long periods of time," one person wrote in their review.
"Great boot. Very comfortable. Great looking. Amazing value on sale, esp. compared to Blundstone," another reviewer shared.
Storm Rain Boots at ALDO Shoes
Black Storm rain boot from ALDO Shoes.
Price: $90
Colours: Shiny Black, Black Synthetic Rubber, White, Black Synthetic Shiny
These rain boots from ALDO Shoes are both sturdy and stylish, and can be paired with just about any fall and winter outfit.
They are made from a synthetic upper and sole and are a great way to keep your feet dry during rainy days. The boots also have a water repellent coating and deep treads to provide extra traction and grip.
SoftMoc Women's Kylie Lined Chelsea Boots
SoftMoc Women's Kylie Lined Chelsea Boots.
Price: $179.99 (currently on sale for $107.99)
Colours: Brown and black
These Kylie Lined Chelsea Boots from SoftMoc look super similar to Blundstones and just as comfortable.
The Portugal-made boots have a genuine leather upper, leather lined collar, EVA molded insole and pure wool lining. They are also listed as being oil and slip resistant.
"Comfortable, classy stylish boot. Fantastic value for a great price and fits like a glove!" one person wrote online.
"I was always looking for a pair of non-slip boots that I can wear everywhere and this also gave a nice foot support and warmth during the winter months," another customer said.
Workload Men's Chelsea Boots from Walmart
Workload Men's Chelsea Boots from Walmart.
Price: $91.77
Colours: Black
These black men's boots are another great dupe if you're looking for something similar to the Blundstone design. Unlike Blundstones though these boots cost about a third of the price.
The shoes are made with a leather upper, faux leather rubber outsole and elastic inserts.
"Very fitting boots very slick would buy and recommend to anyone again," one reviewer wrote on the Walmart website.
"This is the best boot you will find if you are looking for workload boots," another customer shared.
Crown Vintage Women's Waterproof Chelsea Winter Boot
Crown Vintage Women's Waterproof Chelsea Winter Boot from DSW.
Price: $119.99
Colours: Brown and black
These Chelsea boots from DSW are made with waterproof leather upper and lightly padded insoles to keep your feet nice and cozy.
"I use them for walking the dog and around town and they’ve been great for Canadian fall weather. So far so good for water proofing," one person wrote in their review.
Women's Billabong Tahoe Boots from Boathouse
Women's Billabong Tahoe boot from Boathouse.
Price: $116
Colours: Black
These Billabong boots are made with a vegan leather exterior that "wears like the real thing but holds up better to scratches and wear," according to the website. They are also weather-resistant.
It's likely they are a new boot to Boathouse, because there are no online reviews yet.
If you're looking for something other than Blundstone dupes for the winter, there are plenty of other good options depending on what you need.
We recently put together a list of the best winter boot brands for women and men in 2023, which were recommended by Canadians.
