Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals

Bowflex Has A Sale On Treadmills & Other Workout Equipment Is Up To $400 Off RN

Get your home gym set up for a healthy and active new year.

Bowflex Has A Sale On Treadmills & Other Workout Equipment Is Up To $400 Off RN
@bowflex | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With gyms closed in certain provinces like Ontario, now might be a good time to update your home gym. If you're shopping for a new treadmill, bike or other workout equipment, there are a lot of sales to take advantage of right now.

Even better than Canadian Tire's current sale on fitness equipment is the New Year's Sale at Bowflex. You can save up to $400 on select items that'll complete your home gym.

This sale is on for a limited time only and items purchased come with free shipping. Certain items come with a free mat and a one-year JRNY Membership where you'll have access to on-demand classes and videos.

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells are $100 right now and only $499. These are 15-in-1 dumbbells that allow you to strengthen your legs, back, chest, abs, shoulders and arms.

You can save $400 on the popular Treadmill 10 (now $2,599) that comes with a free mat, a one-year JRNY membership with super-friendly virtual coaching and a 10-inch HD touchscreen. With this, you can hike, run, or sprint through over 50 scenic destinations around the world.

You can save $300 on the top-rated Bowflex C6 Bike, on sale for $1,399. It's the brand's most affordable bike and it comes with a free mat and a pair of three-pound dumbbells. The bike is able to connect to a number of apps including Peloton, Zwift and JRNY.

You have the option to return items and get your money back within six weeks if you're not happy with what you purchased.

Bowflex

Looking to invest in a treadmill or bike since gyms are closed again in parts of Canada? For a limited time, Bowflex is having a sale on equipment and you can get $400 off the VeloCore Bike 22 and $300 off the Max Trainer M6 plus so much more.

Bowflex
Buy Now

35 Best Sellers On Amazon Canada With Thousands Of Rave Reviews & 5-Star Ratings

Shop items starting at just $7.76. 😍

Amazon Canada, Brittany Barber | Narcity Media, Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Let's face it, anyone who shops on Amazon Canada can agree that, sometimes, making a purchase can feel risky.

Keep Reading Show less

Lululemon's Boxing Day Sale Ends Today & Here Are 9 Items You Should Add To Cart ASAP

This includes Align leggings, of course, and "the best joggers ever made."

Lululemon | Facebook

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you got a gift card or a prepaid credit card for Christmas this year, here's one way to spend it! Lululemon's Boxing Day Sale ends soon and it's your last chance to score a good deal on leggings, sports bras and more.

Keep Reading Show less

Canadian Tire Has A Sale On Fitness Equipment If Your Home Gym Needs An Upgrade

There are a ton of space-saving options! 💪

Nenitorx | Dreamstime, Aaron Amat | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Depending on where you live in Canada, you may not be able to hit the gym anytime soon. For instance, in Ontario, it was just announced that gyms will be shut down for at least 21 days which may put a damper on your 2022 fitness goals.

Keep Reading Show less

Indigo’s Boxing Day Sale Is On Now & Here Are 11 Things You Can Save Up To 50% On

Time to say goodbye to 2021 — and our wallets! 😅

Indigo

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

2021 is coming to an end and to celebrate, Indigo launched The Good Stuff Sale that features incredible savings on all their best stuff. If you received a couple of Indigo gift cards from your family over the holidays, now’s the perfect time to use them!

Keep Reading Show less